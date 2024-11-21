Tottenham Hotspur have an unseen teenage sensation who's "just like" young forward Mikey Moore, which bodes well for manager Ange Postecoglou considering just how impressive the latter has been when given an opportunity.

Mikey Moore praised for Tottenham displays this season

It's been a landmark season for Moore so far, who has been handed a fair few chances to impress by Postecoglou over the early stages of 2024/2025.

The 17-year-old was handed a Premier League start in Spurs' 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, alongside cameos off the bench against Brentford, Man United and Brighton, but the Europa League is where Moore has turned the most heads.

His very impressive displays against Ferencvaros and Dutch giants AZ Alkmaar, where he started both encounters, earned Moore plenty of praise - with teammate James Maddison even comparing the teenager to Neymar.

“From minute 45 to 65 I thought we had Neymar on the left wing. He was brilliant. Just demanding the ball and fearless," said Maddison on Moore to TNT Sports, after his performance against AZ.

“[He has] that young, fearless mentality and you never want to take that away from him. He’s a young kid, a brilliant lad, a lovely boy. He takes in information, and he’s got bags of ability, so I’ll be there as an older player, hopefully with some wise words to help along the way.

Mikey Moore's stats for Spurs against AZ Alkmaar Statistics Tally Minutes played 88 Touches 54 Passes completed 29/36 (81%) Shots taken 3 Dribbles attempted 4 Aerials won 1/1 (100%) Touches in opposition box 6 Stats via FotMob

“He’s got all the ability. It’s just about knuckling down and working hard, which he does to be fair to him.”

Moore has been called a £200 million sensation in the making, and while Postecoglou was quick to shoot down comparisons with Neymar, it is safe to say that the England Under-19 international could have a pretty big future ahead of him.

Pundit hails Tottenham teenager Luca Williams-Barnett who's "just like" Moore

However, according to academy expert and pundit John Wenham, another youngster who supporters should watch out for is Luca Williams-Barnett.

The 16-year-old is on fire for Spurs' Under-18s right now, bagging nine goals and four assists in eight league outings so far this season, and Wenham has told Tottenham News that Williams-Barnett is "just like" Moore. Not only that, but Wenham also states that Williams-Barnett is becoming a "bit of a cheat code".

“Williams-Barnett’s goal contributions are incredibly similar to what Moore was doing,” Wenham said.

“A lot of supporters would say that having Moore was like having a cheat code when the forward was playing with the Under-18s.

“And I’d say that just like Moore, Williams-Barnett is also becoming a bit of a cheat code.”