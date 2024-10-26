Tottenham Hotspur talents Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear have been handed opportunities to impress by Ange Postecoglou this season, but there is another youngster who could be worth keeping an eye on.

Moore and Lankshear called upon by Postecoglou at Tottenham

Moore and Lankshear appear to be grabbing the most headlines in north London right now, with the latter included in two Premier League matchday squads so far this season, whilst also leading the line during Spurs' 2-1 win at Ferencvaros in the Europa League.

It is clear Postecoglou's sees something in the 19-year-old, who's scored 26 goals across 34 appearances in total for Tottenham's Under-21s, and it is likely we'll see more of Lankshear as the season goes on.

Meanwhile, fellow teenager Moore has significantly impressed when given the opportunity. The 17-year-old sensation has made seven senior appearances already this season, starting their Europa League wins over Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar, where he put in very impressive displays.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1

Moore should have an assist to show for his efforts, but Timo Werner failed to convert the Englishman's low cross and fumbled a chance one-on-one with the keeper against Ferencvaros, prior to the most recent international break.

He made brief Premier League cameos against Brentford, Man United and Brighton as well - appearing in each of their last four matchday squads. Moore has been praised at Tottenham for grabbing his chances with both hands, and many believe he could Spurs' next rising star.

Moore is in contention to start at Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Postecoglou praising Moore as a "very mature" forward considering his age.

“I think Mikey just wants to be Mikey and like I said after the game, what I see with him is that he’s very mature for a 17-year-old," said Postecoglou on Moore.

"He handles things really well. Sometimes young players are exciting but you can see pitfalls down the road, but I don’t see that with him. At 17, you think what is he going to be like at 21 and hopefully I am the manager then!”

Praise for Dane Scarlett at Tottenham

Alongside Moore and Lankshear, pundit John Wenham believes that another young forward worth monitoring at Tottenham is Dane Scarlett.

Jose Mourinho compared the attacker to Marcus Rashford in 2021, and while the Englishman hasn't become a fixture of the squad yet, he is shining out on loan at Oxford United right now.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham praised Scarlett for his form at Oxford on loan from Tottenham - claiming England absolutely love the "exciting" player.

“England love him, they absolutely love him,” Wenham said. “He was captain of the Under-20s and was then called up to the Under-21s, where he scored straightaway. I’m pleased by his recent form, it is good for his confidence and keeps him going. He scored an amazing header against West Brom, which gave him the confidence to start in the next game and score again.

“I just want him to be out there playing football because he knows where the back of the net is. He continues to prove that every time he plays for England and now Oxford United.”