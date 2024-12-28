Tottenham Hotspur have a world-class stadium which cost £1bn and they've also splashed the cash on several new signings over the years. However, their wait for a first trophy since 2008 goes on.

Spurs have also brought in big transfer fees for a plethora of stars, dealing with some of Europe’s biggest clubs in the process - but who is the club's record departure?

We've taken a look at Tottenham Hotspur’s most expensive sales in their history, with the help of news reports and Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 10.

Tottenham's most expensive sales of all time Rank Player Fee Sold to Year 1 Harry Kane £86.4m Bayern Munich 2023 2 Gareth Bale £85.3m Real Madrid 2013 3 Kyle Walker £50m Man City 2017 4 Dimitar Berbatov £30.75m Man Utd 2008 5 Luka Modric £30m Real Madrid 2012 6 Steven Bergwijn £26m Ajax 2022 7 Oliver Skipp £25m Leicester 2024 8 Kieran Trippier £20m Atletico Madrid 2019 9 Robbie Keane £19m Liverpool 2008 10 Michael Carrick £18.6m Man Utd 2006 =11 Emerson Royal £18m AC Milan 2024 =11 Kevin Wimmer £18m Stoke City 2017 13 Christian Eriksen £16.9m Inter 2020 14 Nabil Bentaleb £16m Schalke 2017 =15 Toby Alderweireld £13m Al-Duhail 2021 =15 Juan Foyth £13m Villarreal 2021 =15 Ryan Mason £13m Hull City 2016 =15 Nacer Chadli £13m West Brom 2016 =19 Kyle Walker-Peters £12m Southampton 2020 =19 Andros Townsend £12m Newcastle 2016 =19 Peter Crouch £12m Stoke 2011

Here’s a detailed look at Spurs' top 10 sales…

10 Michael Carrick

£18.6m to Man Utd, 2006

Starting the countdown is midfielder Michael Carrick. After winning the race to sign him from West Ham in 2004, Spurs were cashing in on the midfielder two years later, with Manchester United securing his services for £18.6m.

Carrick would go on to become a regular under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning 18 honours with the Red Devils across 12 years.

9 Robbie Keane

£19m to Liverpool, 2008

Robbie Keane was Spurs' star player and captain back in 2008, so it was a real blow when Liverpool took him to Anfield for £19m. The transfer fee could have surpassed £20m, but we doubt the Irishman met the required add-ons.

Daniel Levy publicly spoke of their disappointment that Keane wanted a move away, but six months later, Keane was back at Tottenham on a permanent transfer after struggling to become a regular on Merseyside.

8 Kieran Trippier

£20m to Atletico Madrid, 2019

Kieran Trippier's final game for Tottenham came at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium in the 2019 Champions League final. It would end up being his new club home after Spurs sold him to Diego Simeone's side for £20m that summer.

Trippier has since become a La Liga winner and returned to the Premier League with Newcastle United, where he helped them qualify for the Champions League in the 2022/23 campaign.

7 Oliver Skipp

£25m to Leicester City, 2024

After coming through the academy and making more than 100 first-team appearances, midfielder Oliver Skipp was sold by Spurs for a reported £25m in 2024.

Leicester City were happy to pay big for Skipp after winning promotion, with the player signing a five-year deal. For a player who didn't quite reach his potential at Tottenham, it's not the worst deal in the world.

6 Steven Bergwijn

£26m to Ajax, 2022

Tottenham signed Steven Bergwijn in January 2020 in the hope that he'd further boost a very exciting attacking lineup under Jose Mourinho.

However, the Dutchman rarely started and wasn't the attacking threat Spurs had invested in. 8 goals in 83 appearances isn't exactly worth what they paid for him, so they did well to bring in a £26m fee in 2022.

5 Luka Modric

£30m to Real Madrid, 2012

Luka Modric’s performances over a four-year period at White Hart Lane caught the eye of Real Madrid in 2012, who took the Croatia international to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2012 for £30m.

The midfielder went on to star in Spain and even won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, so the £30m fee is probably looked back on as a bargain for Madrid.

4 Dimitar Berbatov

£30.75m to Man Utd, 2008

Stylish striker Dimitar Berbatov struck up a brilliant relationship with Robbie Keane in north London, with the former scoring 46 goals in 102 games.

Despite having Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United added Berbatov to their ranks in 2008, and he’d go on to win six honours with the Red Devils in four years following his £30.75m transfer from Spurs.

3 Kyle Walker

£50m to Man City, 2017

Kyle Walker became the world's most expensive defender when he joined Manchester City from Tottenham in 2017 for £50m, with the England international going on to win everything under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Walker is arguably now England's greatest-ever right-back, but at the time, Tottenham had Kieran Trippier waiting in the wings, so were seemingly happy to cash in on him for such a large sum.

2 Gareth Bale

£85.3m to Real Madrid, 2013

Gareth Bale followed Modric to Real Madrid in 2013 after starring in north London. The Wales international cost Real more than they had paid for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, with the transfer a world-record €100m (£85.3m) at the time.

Bale would go on to win 15 honours at the Bernabeu, including five Champions League titles. He scored 106 goals in 258 appearances in a Madrid shirt.

1 Harry Kane

£86.4m to Bayern Munich, 2023