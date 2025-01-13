Tottenham have now begun exploring a deal to sign a new forward for Ange Postecoglou this month as they look to bolster their ranks in the wake of a disappointing first half of the Premier League campaign, according to a fresh report.

Tottenham need reinforcements

Having been ravaged by injuries, Tottenham are in need of more signings this January. They have already begun in strong fashion, signing goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky in a deal worth £12.5m from Slavia Prague, and the Czech shot-stopper going on to keep two clean sheets in his first two Spurs appearances.

However, there are still gaps in the squad. Centre-back remains a concern following injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, though the performances of Archie Gray have gone some way to alleviating those concerns.

Elsewhere, there are problems in attack. Despite scoring the second most goals in the Premier League so far this season, some of their forwards continue to underwhelm. Timo Werner is yet to find the net this season, while Heung Min-Son has only managed five top flight goals, underwhelming by his usual high standards.

Tottenham's attackers this season (Premier League) Appearances Starts Goals Brennan Johnson 20 16 7 Dominic Solanke 17 17 7 Dejan Kulusevski 20 18 5 Timo Werner 17 4 0 Heung Min-Son 20 15 5 Richarlison 5 0 0 Wilson Odobert 3 2 0

Long-term injuries to both Richarlison and Wilson Odobert have also left Spurs light in attack, forcing Dejan Kulusevski to play in wide areas more often than Postecoglou would seemingly like, with his long term future looking likely to be in the centre of midifeld.

With that in mind, it appears that a new forward is needed for the second half of the campaign, and now Spurs are seemingly trying to land one.

Tottenham investigating shock move for England international

Now, a fresh report from The Independent has claimed that Spurs are one of two English sides interested in a move to sign Marcus Rashford this month, with the Manchester United outcast expected to leave. The Englishman has been sidelined since Ruben Amorim's arrival, despite scoring the first goal of the former Sporting CP coach's regime at Old Trafford.

As a result, a move away in January looks likely as the Red Devils try to shift his £15m per year salary from their books at least temporarily, though it is suggested that "any move this January is almost certain to be a loan" rather than a temporary exit.

And after Spurs were linked with Rashford over the weekend, this new report claims that "informal talks" have taken place over a potential switch to north London, where he would be a welcome upgrade to Postecoglou's squad.

However, there is also talks being held over a move away from England for Rashford, a transfer that is claimed to be "much likelier" at present than moving to another Premier League side between now and the end of the month. Though he has struggled for form this season, his speed, directness and powerful shooting make him a dangerous opponent, as former Barcelona boss Xavi explained when his side faced him two years ago.

"In the transition he is very, very dangerous so, yes, we need to take care of all of them but especially Rashford", he said of the Manchester United side. "He's one of the most dangerous players now in Europe, yeah. He's very fast, he has a very good at dribbling in one-versus-one."

Missing that so far this season thanks to the form of Son and injuries elsewhere, it is little surprise to see Tottenham exploring a shock move, even if it is unlikely.