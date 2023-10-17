Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly decide to pursue a deal for a new full-back in January, and recently appointed technical director Johan Lange already knows him from a previous job in the Premier League.

Spurs form and best players...

Ange Postecoglou’s team have made a remarkable start to the new campaign having won six and drawn two of their opening eight games, meaning that they are joint top of the table and level on points with rivals Arsenal, with these being the only two clubs left in the division to remain unbeaten.

The Lilywhites currently have several star players away on international duty representing their nations, including Son Heung-Min with South Korea, James Maddison with England and Dejan Kulusevski with Sweden, and this break in domestic action will have allowed club chiefs to start assessing their transfer options ahead of next year.

One of the players that the N17 hierarchy could pursue is Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash, who has made a total of 109 appearances for Unai Emery’s side since putting pen to paper from Nottingham Forest back in 2020 (Transfermarkt - Cash statistics).

The Poland international still has another four years on his deal (Aston Villa contracts), but having emerged as his club's second best-performing defensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Aston Villa statistics), the 26-year-old is attracting interest.

According to GiveMeSport, who have delivered a transfer update on Matty Cash, Spurs have been named as a club who could potentially make a surprise approach for the star in January due to his connection with Lange:

"Another Aston Villa player that Lange could look towards is the adventurous right-back, who has impressed during his three-year spell at Villa Park thus far. Cash is very good at getting forward to support attacks, and this could fit with the new Spurs boss' ethos that puts a lot of importance in the full-backs.

"There are two senior options when it comes to the right-back position for Tottenham - Emerson Royal and Pedro Porro - but with both players having struggles at various stages in their respective Spurs careers, there is always room to upgrade.

"Royal finds himself as the back-up option in the early stages of the season, meaning the Brazilian could seek a new challenge in the near future and this would open up a position for a right-back to come in and Cash could be a very solid option."

What is Matty Cash's salary?

Cash currently pockets £80k-per-week in the Midlands, which he has more than earned during his three years at the club (Aston Villa salaries), so should he ever put pen to paper at Tottenham, it would be a massive coup for Postecoglou and Daniel Levy.

The Slough-born talent has made 21 tackles so far this season which is the joint-highest number in his squad along with Boubacar Kamara (FBRef - Aston Villa statistics), but he’s also capable of using his pace to burst down the flank and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates.

Emery’s attacking “threat”, as hailed by pundit Alex McLeish, has racked up 51 contributions - 27 assists and 24 goals - in 264 career appearances, and having won the Player of the Year award at both Villa and Forest, Cash’s individual positive impact is clear to see.