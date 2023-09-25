Tottenham Hotspur are now ready to exploit a transfer loophole to sign a £25m "revelation", according to a report.

Who are Tottenham signing in January?

Tottenham are hoping to continue their rebuild in the January transfer window, with it now being reported they could make a move for Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram, having been keeping tabs on his progress since he made the move to San Siro. Thuram is not the only attacking target that Spurs have in mind, as it has now emerged they are considering a surprise move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele, although they will have to battle north London rivals Arsenal for his signature.

Although the Lilywhites are in the market for new attacking options this winter, Ange Postecoglou has also made it clear he wants to tie down one of his key players to a new contract, with Football Insider reporting Son Heung-min is set to be offered a new deal. The Tottenham captain is happy to extend his stay in north London, having been impressed with the impact Postecoglou has made since taking over as manager in the summer.

The new Spurs boss had a fairly busy first transfer window, bringing in James Maddison and Brennan Johnson to bolster his frontline, but he is not done there, and it has now been reported he could make a move for one of his former players. According to a report from The Mirror, the Lilywhites are now ready to exploit a transfer loophole to secure a deal for Al-Ittihad forward Jota, whose time in Saudi Arabia has not gone to plan, having not been registered for the Saudi Pro League, now out in the cold without a place to play.

The Portuguese attacker completed a £25m move from Celtic in the summer, but his future at the club is already in doubt after being left completely out of the squad, and he has made a request for his contract to be terminated, although that was rejected by Al-Ittihad.

Postecoglou knows the 24-year-old very well from their time working together at Celtic, and he could now be set to bring him to north London, but there may be competition for his signature from other Premier League clubs.

How good is Jota?

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish suggested English clubs may have been looking at the Lisbon-born attacker a little over a year ago, having been a "revelation" for the Hoops in the Scottish Premiership.

In his first season in Glasgow, the former Celtic man recorded seven goals and eight assists in 24 league games, before going on to better that tally last term, recoding 21 goal contributions in 29 outings.

Fresh off the back of an impressive season in the Scottish Premiership, the Al-Ittihad man is likely to have had the option to continue his career in Europe, but he ultimately opted to move to the developing Saudi Pro League.

However, that move has clearly not worked out, and Jota may now be better off seeking a move back to Europe, considering he is still young enough to develop and compete at the top level, and a reunion with Postecoglou, who he has spoken highly of, could be just what he needs.