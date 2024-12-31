It would be fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur have had a mixed first half of the season, with a 2-1 home defeat against newly promoted Ipswich Town being a particular low point for Ange Postecoglou's side.

However, there are reasons to be optimistic. A 4-3 victory against Manchester United in the EFL Cup saw Tottenham progress to the semi-finals of the competition, giving them a great chance to end their long wait for a trophy.

However, if the Lilywhites are to compete on all fronts, Postecoglou may need to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, meaning he may need to make room in the squad.

Here, we take a look at four Spurs players who could leave the club this January.

1 Timo Werner

Linked to: RB Leipzig

Postecoglou has defended his players on a number of occasions, but that wasn't the case after the 1-1 draw against Rangers in the Europa League, with the manager particularly critical of Timo Werner's performance.

The 59-year-old said: "He wasn't playing anywhere near the level he should.

"When you've got 18-year-olds [playing], it's not acceptable to me and I said that to Timo. He's a senior German international.

"The moment we're in right now, it's not like we've got many options. I need everyone to at least be going out there trying to give the best of themselves. His performance in the first half wasn't acceptable."

As such, it would not be a surprise if the Aussie is happy for the German to return to his parent club in January, and there has been a suggestion that the Bundesliga club would be willing to sanction that deal - but only if an alternative suitor is found.

2 Sergio Reguilon

Linked to: Getafe

Sergio Reguilon has been an outcast at Tottenham this season, appearing for just one minute in the 4-3 EFL Cup victory against Manchester United before a more substantial 40-minute runout in the recent draw to Wolves.

As such, it is no wonder that the Spaniard is reportedly desperate to leave the club this January, and there are signs that an exit could soon be on the horizon amid interest from Getafe.

The La Liga side are said to have opened early talks to sign the left-back, although the discussions are thought to be at a very early stage.

The 28-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer, meaning he will be able to leave on a free transfer soon enough, but he is keen to seal a move away sooner rather than later having played virtually no part in Postecoglou's plans this season.

3 Richarlison

Linked to: Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense & others

Brazilian clubs are queueing up to take Richarlison back to his home country, with Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt confirming his club's interest, having personally made contact with the striker to discuss the terms of a deal.

"What is concrete is that we have expressed a formal interest in Richarlison. We know how difficult it is to bring him in," said Bittencourt.

"The head of scouting [Ricardo Corrêa] was the head of scouting in 2016, he was the one who recommended signing him when he was the top scorer in Série B. I brought Richarlison in as vice-president of football. We’ve created a relationship, not a friendship, but a strong one. We sent a first document to the English club, still without an offer, but asking if they would like to negotiate."

There is clearly no shortage of interest in the 27-year-old, as Corinthians, Palmeiras, Vasco da Gama and Flamengo have all lodged enquiries.

However, Spurs have no intention of letting the forward leave this winter, as Postecoglou views him as an important member of the squad, meaning any offers are likely to be knocked back. As such, while there is widespread interest in Richarlison, it seems unlikely that he will leave in January.

4 Djed Spence

Linked to: Genoa

It was recently reported that Djed Spence is unlikely to be given a consistent run in the first team over the next few weeks as Pedro Porro is above him in the pecking order, meaning that he could well be on the move this January.

Clubs have been put on red alert over the right-back's availability, which means Genoa could take a look at finally completing a deal after one failed to materialise despite interest in the summer.

However, there are signs that the 24-year-old could be happy to fight for his place in the starting XI given his comments after being given a runout in the EFL Cup against Manchester United:

"I just want to keep going. I’m happy with the assist and hopefully I keep helping the team out, keep going, playing well and hopefully we can keep winning.

"Sometimes it’s difficult [not playing] but you’ve got to stay ready.

"So thank you to my teammates who helped me stay ready, the coaching staff making me stay ready and when I get my chance do what I do.

"To get an assist and last game get an assist, I’m pleased with myself."

It could be the last chance saloon for Spence, as he has failed to hold down a consistent place in the starting XI since signing for Spurs for £20m in the summer of 2022.