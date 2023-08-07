Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has rejected another bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The Kane transfer saga has been going on for quite some time, with the striker reportedly agreeing terms on a move to Bayern way back at the end of June, however it does not appear as though he will force a move this summer.

Journalist Paul Brown believes he does not want to damage his reputation by pushing to leave, recently telling GiveMeSport:

"It doesn't look like he is going to agitate for a move. I think he remembers from before, when Manchester City came in, just how much of a backlash there was when it looked like he was trying to engineer that transfer. He then ended up having to come back and face the music.

"I don't think he's going to push like that again this summer, so it really comes down to how talks go between the clubs."

Read The Latest Tottenham Transfer News HERE

As such, Bayern may have to match Tottenham's huge demands for the striker if they are to sign him this summer, with recent reports indicating they have submitted an £86m "take ir ot leave it" bid, giving the Lilywhites until midnight on Friday to respond.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg took Twitter to dismiss reports of a set deadline, saying: "Poker is ongoing as there was never a deadline. There was only the wish of an answer this weekend."

The Athletic's Ornstein has now given his own development and revealed that answer - the bid has been rejected. Despite being improved on the previous two attempts it is still a fair bit of shy of the Lilywhites' demands.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

Football Insider have previously reported that Spurs may be willing to accept an offer of £100m for their new captain, so the German champions may simply have to stump up the cash if they are to prise him away from the north London club.

An offer of that size would make the England international Tottenham's most expensive departure of all time, despite the fact he has just one year remaining on his contract, and he is unwilling to commit to a new deal.

Of course, it would be a huge blow for Spurs to lose their all-time top scorer, but it may be difficult to resist a bid of £100m, considering there is seemingly a very good chance he could leave for free next summer if they do not compete for silverware this season.

Ange Postecoglou has recently confirmed he is in "open dialogue" with the striker over his future, also adding he "can't wait" for a decision to be made either way, as he continues to build his squad ahead of the new season.

Postecoglou's need for clarity over whether Kane is leaving the club could pressure Levy into making a decision soon, but for the meantime it appears as though he will continue to play hardball with Bayern Munich.