The transfer window is now officially open and Tottenham Hotspur will put their new-look recruitment set-up to the test. Last summer's conducted business proved to be a comparative success but now Ange Postecoglou will know the importance of getting it right and closing down those in the top four.

Despite the up-and-down nature of Postecoglou's first campaign in England, a promising squad hampered by incessant injuries and nosedives in form, it may well be that Lilywhites look back at the year in favourable goggles, with the new philosophy taking root and exciting signings made.

But now, expectations will be heightened heading into the forthcoming term. European football is back and Spurs will be hopeful of wading deep into the Europa League, but qualifying for the Champions League is paramount.

There will be plenty of competition for the top four places in the Premier League but Tottenham have plenty of quality and with one or two impactful additions, Postecoglou will stand a good chance indeed.

Spurs lining up Premier League star

Tottenham continue to push for a new centre-midfielder - Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Everton star Amadou Onana are on the radar - but reinforcements are needed across multiple positions, with a left-tilting advanced midfielder eyed.

And now, according to Football Insider, Tottenham are ready to meet Eberechi Eze's £60m release clause as Postecoglou looks to strengthen his side with genuine quality.

Manchester United are also eager to sign the Crystal Palace sensation so Spurs will need to act swiftly and present the England international with a deal that he simply can't refuse.

Eberechi Eze's 2023/24 season in numbers

Eze has been a core member of the Crystal Palace team since signing from Queens Park Rangers in a deal worth £19.5m in August 2020, making 124 appearances and notching 43 goal contributions.

As per FBref, Eze ranks among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 5% for total shots, the top 9% for successful take-ons and the top 19% for shot-creating actions per 90.

He's a star, and while he's spent much time playing a similar role to Maddison, he is far more gifted in taking on opponents and carrying the ball forward with the force of a freight train.

Last season, the Eagles only took flight when Oliver Glasner replaced the wizened Roy Hodgson in February, but Eze has been a steady source of attacking fuel for his side throughout, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists during an injury-hit Premier League campaign that limited him to just 24 starts.

Alternating between the left flank and a forward-driving No. 10 role, Eze would bring a new layer of dynamism to a Spurs side seeking depth.

Eberechi Eze: 23/4 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking midfield 17 8 5 Left winger 8 3 1 Right winger 1 0 0 Left midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, while he's best known for his sharp finishing ability and skill in transporting the ball with silk and style, Eze hardly shirks away from his creative element, averaging two key passes per game in the Premier League last year, as per Sofascore.

Sure, he's as athletic as they come, also completing 2.6 dribbles and 5.0 ball recoveries on average, but Eze also won 6.1 duels per outing to underscore his tenacious defensive approach that would slot right into Postecoglou's high-output and big commitment philosophy.

How Eberechi Eze could perform for Spurs

Giovani Lo Celso, effectively Maddison's understudy, has been transfer-listed for £15m and wishes to leave the club, while signing a versatile wide forward is also one of Daniel Levy's most pressing demands.

This opens up space for Eze to make a real impression down N17. Let's have a look at a comment from analyst Ben Mattinson: "Eze is a superstar who’s been held back by previously having too much responsibility."

This is interesting. Eze enjoyed his most fruitful spell of the recently concluded campaign under Glasner, clinching nine goal contributions from 11 matches, which isn't surprising as Palace's attacking shackles were removed, but given that the levels of his teammates were raised, the Englishman performed with more freedom and fluency.

His giddying dribbling quality has led him to be regarded as one of the Premier League's great entertainers, seemingly inert one moment before snapping like a viper and leaving defenders haplessly in his wake. It's no wonder that FBref records Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala as his most comparable player.

Musiala is one of the game's great mavericks. The German international is only 21 years old but he's already become a mainstay for Bayern and his nation, with Leon Goretzka even saying "he's the best talent maybe Germany have ever had."

Musiala ranks among the top 7% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 16% for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for progressive carries, the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 18% for tackles per 90.

He also obscenely averaged 3.6 dribbles and 7.2 successful duels per match during the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign. Eze's numbers are truly not far behind there and given that Spurs are looking to shoot toward the forefront of the European game, why not sign a carbon copy of one of the finest in the business?

Jamal Musiala: Stats vs Scotland Stat # Minutes played 74' Goals 1 Touches 59 Accurate passes 32/32 (100%) Shots taken 1 Key passes 0 Dribble attempts 5/8 Duels won 9/15 Stats via Sofascore

The Bayern sensation's performance against Scotland in the 2024 Euro opener on Friday night was an illustration of how incredible an outlet such a player can be in dismantling opposition.

Eze will hope to get his chance in the weeks to come for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, but regardless, he's a first-class talent and Postecoglou must pull no punches in ensuring he's wearing Tottenham white come August.