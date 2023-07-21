The message to Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich is still the same: they "will return" and they "will try again" as they believe that Harry Kane "really wants to make this move", per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

It's been an excellent start to the summer window for new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. The club improved the quality of the first team with the savvy acquisition of James Maddison for just £40m and highly rated Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario for £17m, as well as bolstered other areas of their squad.

Israel international Manor Solomon may have arrived on a free, but he demonstrated for all to see last season at Fulham that he was more than capable of having an impact in the Premier League; even if he isn't a regular starter for the Australian, he should be a valuable player to have.

However, this good start to the summer could all be undone if the unthinkable happens - the club sell talismanic striker and all-time leading goalscorer Kane.

A Kane transfer saga isn't anything new. It was only two years ago when Manchester City seemed desperate to sign the England captain, but with three years left on his deal at that point, a move away from N17 was never going to happen for anything less than a world-record fee. This time, it's different.

With just 12 months left on his £200,000-a-week deal, Daniel Levy and co have to decide whether they will cash in on him this summer or risk losing him for free next year.

It's not the Citizens who are after his signature this year, though, it's German behemoths Bayern Munich - and the Bavarians have been persistent so far.

The Bundesliga champions have already had two offers rejected by the north London side, with the second being worth a reported €80m (£69m) and are now preparing a third to further test Levy's resolve.

Part of the reason Thomas Tuchel's side have been so persistent where others haven't is their belief that Kane himself "really wants the move" and that Spurs will eventually give in, according to Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"The messages coming from the German club are still the same: they want to bid again for Harry Kane. So Bayern will return, Bayern will bid again, Bayern will try again with Daniel Levy. This is the intention of Bayern.

"At the moment, Tottenham have no communication from Harry Kane of the player deciding anything. They know that he's speaking to Bayern, this is very clear. And Bayern - especially [on] Thomas Tuchel's side - they feel that Harry Kane really wants to make this move, but now it's about the clubs.

"Bayern will return for Harry Kane."

How good was Harry Kane last season?

It's easy to understand why FC Hollywood are so hell-bent on securing the 29-year-old's signature this summer, as despite having a good year every year for nearly a decade, last season was something else entirely.

In his 38 top-flight games, the Walthamstow-born "monster" scored 30 Premier League goals and provided three assists for his teammates, averaging a match rating of 7.51, per WhoScored.

He clearly impressed former manager Antonio Conte who, despite ultimately failing in north London, waxed lyrical about the striker earlier this year, saying: "We are talking about a world-class striker.

"He is going to beat every record with the goals. In the difficult moments, you know Harry is on the pitch, ready to fight, ready to help teammates, ready to sort situations with goals and assists."

Whatever happens with this transfer, you can be sure that it won't be resolved anytime soon, and there will likely be a few more twists and turns along the way.