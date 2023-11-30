One Tottenham star is now hoping to make his injury comeback in December, which could ease another imminent blow for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs absentee list growing

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, in what was a hammer setback for the Uruguayan, sustained ankle ligament damage in Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend. Bentancur is now expected to be sidelined till February, just weeks after he returned to the field from a lengthy nine-month lay-off.

The 26-year-old joins a long list of currently unavailable Spurs players, including the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Richarlison.

Spurs are also facing the imminent absences of Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min - who are all away on international duties at the very start of January.

They travel to represent their nations at AFCON and the Asia Cup respectively, a scenario which seems nightmarish for Postecoglou given the Spurs manager's real lack of options.

Tottenham have a tough festival schedule to contend with in the mean time, with league champions Man City, rivals West Ham and high-flying Newcastle awaiting them soon.

Richarlison hoping for December comeback

According to The Evening Standard and journalist Dan Kilpatrick, though, one injured Spurs star in Richarlison is hoping to ease the pressure on Postecoglou with a December return.

Indeed, Richarlison is aiming for an injury comeback before 2024 after undergoing surgery on his pubic bone, which would "ease the blow" of Son going away mid-season. The Brazilian, who's racked up a goal and three assists in 10 Premier League appearances this season, hasn't featured since Spurs' 2-1 win away to Palace in October.

He was on the bench for their first defeat of the season against Chelsea at the start of this month, but has since been sidelined following his treatment. While Richarlison has suffered his fair share of criticism since joining Spurs from Everton in 2022, the forward provides a different option for Tottenham.

Able to play both as a central striker and on the wings, having him back for what is a tough Christmas schedule will be a breath of fresh air for the Lilywhites with so many out right now.

Richarlison's style of play (via WhoScored) Gets fouled often Likes to cut inside Indirect set-piece threat Likes to tackle

Speaking after Richarlison's heroics during a 2-1 win over Sheffield United earlier this season, Postecoglou praised the "fantastic footballer".

“We’ve got to maintain a balance in life and even for him," said Postecoglou, via TEAMtalk. "He needs to understand his football is still good, he’s a fantastic footballer, he’s got so much to give and that can help ease the burden he’s feeling in other parts of his life, like so many of us.

“I’m really pleased for him – I thought he did really well. We were obviously chasing a goal and getting some balls in the box and he’s always a threat in the air.”