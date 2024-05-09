A top-performing Spurs player this season is considering a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, and it is believed Tottenham are open to it as well.

Over a dozen players facing Tottenham axe before 24/25

Reliable source Paul O'Keefe, who regularly breaks news out of N17 on social media, recently claimed that Spurs could be open to offers for over a dozen senior players when the transfer window reopens.

This long list includes both current members of Ange Postecoglou's squad and players currently out on loan elsewhere, and we can hazard a pretty good guess as to who will be on the chopping block.

Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon, Emerson Royal and Djed Spence have all been linked with Tottenham exits this summer, while some are more likely than others.

Leeds are said to be desperate to sign Rodon permanently, while Alasdair Gold has stated that both Reguilon and Spence don't feature in Postecoglou's plans moving forward.

Tottenham's least selected senior players since start of the season League minutes played (via WhoScored) Manor Solomon 198 Bryan Gil 203 Giovani Lo Celso 491 Oliver Skipp 601 Rodrigo Bentancur 863

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has backed Hojbjerg could leave Tottenham after a season of very few opportunities in Postecoglou's starting elevens. The Dane's contract also expires in 2025, so chairman Daniel Levy will most likely want to sell for a reasonable fee before Hojbjerg can go for nothing.

One player who could surprisingly be put up for sale, though, is striker Richarlison. The 26-year-old has been one of Postecoglou's most effective men when fit and available, with only Son Heung-min registering more goal contributions (26) than Richarlison in the league this season (15).

Signed from Everton for £60 million in 2022, the Brazilian has come into his own despite a very tough debut campaign under Antonio Conte.

Richarlison eyeing Saudi move with Tottenham open to selling

According to The Boot Room, intermediaries have made it clear Richarlison is interested in making a move to Saudi, where newly-promoted Al-Qadisiyah are targeting the player.

Tottenham are also believed to be open to the idea of selling their forward this summer, despite his form and praise from Postecoglou for turning his N17 career around.

“Since he’s come back, fair to say he feels a lot better physically and I think that’s helped him mentally as well," said Postecoglou on Richarlison after he scored a brace against Newcastle earlier this term.

"Great for him to get two goals today but it wasn’t just his goals. I thought his general work rate, obviously his energy and physicality, was very good for us."