Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that a £60 million Tottenham Hotspur star will miss tomorrow's trip to Newcastle United alongside Dominic Solanke.

Newcastle United v Spurs - match preview

The north Londoners sealed their first win of the new Premier League campaign with a thumping 4-0 victory at home to Everton, with Yves Bissouma, Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min's brace rounding off the routine three points at home.

That follows their disappointing 1-1 draw with Leicester City on the opening weekend, so Postecoglou will have been thrilled to get right back on track as the Australian looks ahead to another potential three points at St. James' Park.

However, Newcastle will be no easy customers, and go into their clash with Spurs on an identical run of form - having drawn one and won one of their opening two Premier League matches of the campaign.

Eddie Howe, speaking ahead of Tottenham's visit to the north-east, praised their attractive style under Postecoglou and insisted they recruited well during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

"Tottenham have been very good," said Howe on Spurs.

"They continue to be a team I like to watch, a very attractive style, fluid. They have recruited well and signed some really talented players. They were good last year, but I think they will be even better this year. I think we always have entertaining games against them. For us, we need to make sure we get on top of the details."

Tottenham sealed a deal for the "predatory" Solanke during the summer transfer window, while also completing moves for English sensation Archie Gray, winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley, and Timo Werner on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

Unfortunately for Postecoglou, his star striker signing in Solanke picked up an ankle problem away to Leicester City, sidelining him for the win over Everton.

Richarlison out for weeks after Tottenham training injury

Solanke will not be available for their trip to Newcastle either, and there is more bad news, with £60 million striker Richarlison also unavailable.

According to Postecoglou, speaking in a pre-match press conference, Richarlison will be out for weeks after picking up an injury in Tottenham training.

"Dom is close, but we're going to be a bit cautious with him," said Postecoglou.

"We've got a big programme post the international break, so he'll miss out on Sunday. The only other one we got midweek is Richarlison, who unfortunately picked up an injury in training, so he'll probably miss the next few weeks."

There is some good news, though, with midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur passed fit and ready to play after being knocked unconscious during a clash of heads at the King Power a fortnight ago.

"Rodrigo is all good, he's passed all the protocols we need to, and more importantly he feels really good and the medical team are really comfortable with him being available for Sunday."