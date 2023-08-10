Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane's prospective exit to Bayern Munich 'is probably going to happen' and chairman Daniel Levy will let him go when an 'acceptable fee' arrives from the German champions, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur and who could replace him?

According to The Guardian, Tottenham have rebuffed Bayern Munich's latest offer for Kane, which is said to have been in the region of £86 million and the German champions are now mulling over whether to continue their pursuit of the £200k-a-week ace.

The report states that Daniel Levy has held firm in negotiations and has not budged regarding Kane despite the London-born forward being out-of-contract in north London next summer. Kane wants 'clarity' before Spurs gear up to take on Brentford this Sunday and also has the offer of a new deal on the table from his current employers.

Despite speculation over his future, Kane delivered a marvelous performance in Tottenham's 5-1 demolition of Shakhtar Donestk in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring four goals in front of an adoring home crowd, as per BBC Sport.

As per The Daily Mail, Genk's Gift Orban, Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel all form part of a three-man shortlist that could potentially succeed Kane in N17.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Rosario Central youngster Alejo Veliz is on his way to Tottenham as a deal has now been struck for the teenage striker.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that it is only a matter of time before Kane leaves the building to join Bayern Munich from his boyhood club.

Brown told FFC: "It still feels to me like this is a transfer that will probably get done. I think all parties know that that is probably going to happen and that there is a point where the deal gets done."

Who else could join Tottenham Hotspur?

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo via The Sun, Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has cropped up on Tottenham's radar as a surprise candidate to replace Kane.

The Iran international's entourage have reportedly opened talks about a move to north London for Taremi and he is believed to be available for a fee of £17 million.

Micky van de Ven is set to be announced imminently as a Tottenham player; however, Tanguy Ndombele and Djed Spence have been put up for sale by Lilywhites boss Postecoglou, as per The Evening Standard.

Foot Mercato claim that despite Tottenham's interest in Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, he would prefer to move to Ligue 1 side Monaco to replace Axel Disasi, who has landed across London at Spurs' bitter rivals Chelsea for around £38.5 million.