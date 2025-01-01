Tottenham Hotspur have now made contact over a move for an "incredibly fast" defender, according to a report.

Tottenham looking to strengthen their defence

Spurs have struggled defensively at times this season, with their frailties at the back particularly on show in the 6-3 home defeat against Liverpool. Shipping goals is to be expected when playing Ange Postecoglou's attacking brand of football, which the manager is unwilling to compromise on, but he may be a little concerned by some of the performances.

As such, Spurs could look to strengthen in the January transfer window, and they have identified a number of defensive targets, with the need to bring in a new centre-back heightened by the injury crisis currently ongoing at N17.

The Lilywhites have held initial talks over a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, while they are also in the mix to sign Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu, who is very likely to leave the La Liga club in the January transfer window.

Now, a new report has revealed another name on Postecoglou's list of targets this winter, with The Boot Room confirming that contact has been made with intermediaries to discuss a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura.

Spurs are looking to bring in at least one new defender this month, and they have identified Itakura as a possible target, although the potential move is still seemingly in the early stages.

Another option for Tottenham is Abdukodir Khusanov, with talks also being opened about a deal for the Lens defender, so it is clear that Postecoglou is not short on targets this winter as he looks to rectify his side's defensive issues.

Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming fixtures Date Newcastle United (h) January 4th Liverpool (h) January 8th Tamworth (a) January 12th Arsenal (a) January 15th Everton (a) January 19th

Spurs targeting another quick defender

Postecoglou already has one unbelievably quick defender at the club in the form of Micky van de Ven, and he is clearly interested in bringing another one to the club, given that contact has been made over a deal for Itakura.

The Monchengladbach defender was lauded for his pace during his time with FC Groningen, with analyst Hans Kraay Jr saying: "One of the best central defenders in the Eredivisie . He can play football well, he can head well and he is incredibly fast. He is such a good player."

Not only is the Japan international a solid defender, but he is also a threat going forward, ranking in the 91st percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 over the course of the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

The 27-year-old is showing signs he could be more than capable of making a move to one of the Premier League's biggest clubs, so it is promising news that Tottenham are in the race for his signature as we enter the January transfer window.