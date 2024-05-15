Tottenham have been targeting a £52 million attacker with 17 assists in all competitions this season, as doubts surround the future of club captain Son Heung-min.

Postecoglou demanding Spurs overhaul this summer

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was not a happy man after their 2-0 defeat to Premier League title-contenders Man City on Tuesday evening.

In the process of their loss to Pep Guardiola's side, Spurs played a potentially huge hand in thwarting rivals Arsenal, with the Gunners now staring down the barrel of second place behind City for the second year running.

A section of Spurs supporters were in jubilant mood following what was a crucial result in this season's title race, but Postecoglou was far less ecstatic. Indeed, the Australian even shared how the last 48 hours had revealed to him the "fragile" foundations inside and outside of Tottenham.

Tottenham's last five Premier League games Tottenham 0-2 Man City Tottenham 2-1 Burnley Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal

"The foundations are really fragile," said Postecoglou after Tottenham's defeat to Man City. "The last 48 hours have shown me that. It's inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise. It's just my observations, mate."

Tottenham's manager has been forthright in his opinion regarding the club's culture over this last fortnight, and stated recently that Spurs need to undergo "drastic" change in the summer transfer window.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's upcoming transfer window. "You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen.

"We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey.

"It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset."

Tottenham are open to selling many senior players, including Yves Bissouma. In terms of incomings, Spurs are after a new attacker to provide more goals and assists, as well as wanting to strengthen a variety of other areas.

Tottenham eyeing Alex Baena amid doubts over Son

According to a report by Football Transfers, uncertainty surrounds the future of star winger Son, with the South Korea star's contract expiring next year.

As per their information, Tottenham are targeting Villarreal star Alex Baena as a result, with the £52 million Spaniard able to play in a variety of positions across the front line and even capable of providing competition for James Maddison.

Dejan Kulusevski's inconsistent form has also been a worry, with Baena able to come in and compete with the Sweden international as he's capable of playing out wide and through the middle.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old has been heavily linked with Aston Villa, and Unai Emery is thought to be a big fan of Baena.