Tottenham Hotspur are said to have identified a potential replacement for Cristian Romero in a marquee centre-back, as they begin working on potential successors for the Argentine in the event he departs this summer.

Cristian Romero linked with high-profile move to Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid are widely reported to be in the market for another defender this summer, so much so that they've allegedly earmarked Romero as a top centre-back target as they look to the Premier League for options.