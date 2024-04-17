Tottenham are targeting a £45 million striker in "red-hot" form after chairman Daniel Levy reportedly set aside "big funds" for a centre-forward.

Spurs eyeing Harry Kane replacement this summer

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou deserves plaudits for his job in a first full season without the club's record goalscorer, Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in a multi-million-pound move last year.

The likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison have chipped in where it has mattered in Kane's stead, as Tottenham look certain to qualify for the Europa League at least.

However, it is believed that Spurs want to add more goals and assists to their squad when the transfer window reopens, as reported by reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano. This may well include a new number nine, with some reports suggesting a striker is on the agenda for their recruitment team.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

Tottenham have been tipped with interest in Union St.Gillosie striker Mohamed Amoura as one option, with one bold claim emerging in the last few days that they've already approached the Jupiler Pro League side with an out-of-window offer.

The Algerian starlet could cost as little as £17 million, but Levy has apparently set aside "big funds" to sign a striker this summer, so perhaps they can shoot a little higher.

Spurs hold a keen interest in Ivan Toney from Brentford as a bigger-name target, with the England international looking very likely to leave Brentford this summer as his contract slowly winds down and is set to expire in 2025.

They've been sporadically linked with Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke as well, coming amid a campaign where he's been in sensational form under Andoni Iraola. The Cherries ace has scored 19 goals and bagged four assists in all competitions this season, leaving little wonder there is a growing clamour for his signature.

Tottenham join summer race for Dominic Solanke

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke this week, Tottenham have joined the summer race to sign Solanke after his fine 2023/2024, but face competition from Arsenal and West Ham.

Their interest is described as "concrete", indicating it is serious, and it is rumoured that Bournemouth could find an offer of around £45 million "acceptable" (Football Transfers) - even if they'd start the bidding at a higher price.

An appealing aspect of Solanke's game is his attitude, with one of his ex-coaches praising the Englishman as the "hardest working" number nine he's ever seen.

"He’s a dream. As a center forward, I think sometimes his work can go unnoticed because it's difficult to score goals at this level," said former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil.

“But I'm so pleased he get his goal because you ask him to press, he presses, you ask him to do stuff in possession. He does it, he literally does everything he can. Probably the hardest working centre-forward I've ever seen."