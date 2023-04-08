Tottenham Hotspur caretaker manager Cristian Stellini is dealing with an injury crisis heading into their Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon, and things aren't getting any better just yet...

What's the latest on Richarlison's injury?

Several of Spurs' usual starters are on the treatment table right now, ranging from the long-term blows of Rodrigo Bentancur and Emerson Royal, to the more short-term absences of Ben Davies and Richarlison.

The Brazil international has returned to light training this week but according to the Italian, who was Antonio Conte's assistant prior to his departure, he isn't going to feature today.

Speaking in his pre-game press conference (via football.london), Stellini revealed:

"No good news about players that come back for the next game.

"We are getting closer with Richarlison. He trained on the pitch but he trained alone. We are going well with Ben Davies with the plan but we have to wait a bit for him."

How big a blow is this news to Spurs?

On Monday night, the Lilywhites let slip in the race to finish in the top four, having witnessed Everton defender Michael Keane rifle in a late long-range screamer to equalise at Goodison Park.

It means that they remained in fifth place and a defeat to the high-flying Seagulls could soon see them drop closer to the Europa Conference League, or no place in Europe at all. That's because today's visitors hold a game in hand on Spurs.

Richarlison has certainly struggled in the Premier League this season, failing to register a single goal, but he has largely played second fiddle to Harry Kane as the backup no.9. Indeed, he's averaged only 39 minutes per top-flight appearance.

Meanwhile, Heung-min Son continues to be trusted despite his own woes, so if the £90k-per-week star was available, you can't help but feel he'd have gotten his chance in recent matches, if not this one.

Once lauded as a "warrior" by Conte, the 24-year-old's incredible attitude and drive is something that the squad could benefit from as it's infectious and it may well be what's needed to get them over the line.

In a disappointing Toffees team last term, Richarlison found the net ten times and laid on five assists, so you don't become a poor player overnight and now he's got players like Kane and Dejan Kulusevski around him, much better options than in Merseyside.

As such, the continued absence of Richarlison is sure to be a gutting blow to Stellini and the squad, though they will hopefully get him back on the pitch in time for a winnable clash against relegation candidates AFC Bournemouth next weekend.