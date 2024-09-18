Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is aiming to kick-start a winning run of form after Spurs' disappointing North London Derby defeat on Sunday, and Coventry City next await them in the EFL Cup this evening.

Tottenham prepare for Coventry following 1-0 Arsenal loss

Tonight's clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena represents an opportunity for the Lilywhites to get back on the right path, with Postecoglou criticised in the aftermath of their 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Tottenham's lacklustre record defending dead-ball situations was brought to the forefront yet again after Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes' winning header from a corner became Spurs' 10th goal conceded from a set-piece since Postecoglou took charge last year.

Mikel Arteta's side also travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without a host of key players in club captain Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice, but the home side ultimately couldn't take advantage of their weakened opponents.

Spurs vs Arsenal (last 7 meetings) Date Result 15th Sept 2024 1-0 Arsenal win 28th April 2024 3-2 Arsenal win 24th Sept 2023 2-2 draw 15th Jan 2023 2-0 Arsenal win 1st Oct 2022 3-1 Arsenal win 12th May 2022 3-0 Spurs win 26th Sept 2021 3-1 Arsenal defeat

Brennan Johnson proved ineffective for Spurs out wide, among others, with Postecoglou's side failing to break down a resolute Arsenal despite taking control of possession and pressuring the Gunners on many occasions.

A win at Coventry tonight, which could spark a potential cup run, would be the right remedy - and Postecoglou has already made a promise to Tottenham supporters on their ambitions for silverware this season.

"Usually in my second season I win things," Postecolgou told Sky Sports in August (via The Metro).

"That’s the whole idea. First year is about establishing principles and creating a foundation. Hopefully the second year is going onto win things.

"Of course it’s easier said than done, particularly in the Premier League and the competition we’re in. That’s always the way I’ve looked at it, is that the second year you should be in a position where you can push on, depending on how the first year has gone. Last year we had some really good moments, obviously we had some tough moments. I think we learnt as much from the tough moments as we did from the good stuff and hopefully that means we’re in a good place."

Postecoglou could be about to hand Archie Gray full Tottenham debut

Chairman Daniel Levy backed Postecoglou with key new additions in the summer, like highly-rated English sensation Archie Gray, who joined the club from Leeds United in a deal worth £40 million.

Spurs rejected the chance to sign Conor Gallagher, who was heavily linked with a move to north London, in favour of striking a deal for Gray instead. The teenager was a star player for Leeds last season, most often dazzling at right-back, but he's yet to start for Spurs since swapping Elland Road for N17.

According to GiveMeSport, that may be about to change, as Postecoglou could hand Gray his full Tottenham debut by starting him against Coventry this evening.

The 18-year-old has made two cameos off the bench spanning 30 minutes so far, but tonight could be a golden opportunity for the midfielder to play his first full 90 for the club.