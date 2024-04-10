Tottenham have been told they have a teenager who will become one of the world's best players in his position, and he hasn't even made his debut yet.

Spurs youngsters who have impressed Postecoglou this season

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is on record stating that the club must keep on improving in terms of academy set up, but there are a few youngsters who have caught the Australian's eye this season.

Indeed, perhaps the most noteworthy of them is forward Jamie Donley, who Postecoglou has handed four senior appearances to this season. The 19-year-old has a glowing reputation already, and based off his academy performances, the sky appears to be the limit.

Meanwhile, young centre-back Alfie Dorrington is another teenager who has earned praise from the Lilywhites boss at various points over 2023/2024.

“With the young guys like Jamie, he’s been doing really well with the U21s consistently. Jamie and Alfie Dorrington have really stood out and that’s why they’ve been training with us," said Postecoglou on Donley and Dorrington earlier this season.

"I’ve been really pleased with Jamie and Alfie though, they’ve been working well.”

Tottenham's best-performing players per-90 in the league Match Rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.39 James Maddison 7.31 Pedro Porro 7.15 Cristian Romero 7.07 Manor Solomon 7.05

Ex-Spurs scout Bryan King, speaking to Tottenham News in October, has also said that he's heard "good things" about the pair.

“That experience of training with the first team is very important for the young players. It is a great boost when you get called up to work with the first team, it is like an injection of energy and enthusiasm. You were working with the kids and now all of a sudden you are working with the big boys. It was the same in my day if young players got called in to work with the first team it was a great lift for them.

“If they are not up to the pace or up to the quality then they won’t be back for a little bit. However, these two seem to be impressing the manager and fitting in nicely.

“I have heard good things about these two and if they are training with the first team and handling it they must be close to playing for the first team. It is a bonus for the manager to see that he has young players who can step in when other players are injured.”

Alongside Dorrington and Donley, a teenager to watch out for is Lucas Bergvall. The 18-year-old, after his loan at Djurgardens IF, will link up with Spurs in the summer.

Bergvall tipped to become one of the world's best at Spurs

Speaking to Aftonbladet (via Sport Witness), Djurgardens official Peter Kisfaludy has already tipped Bergvall to become one of the world's best midfielders.

“I have had Lucas since November, 2015, when he was nine years old," said Kisfaludy.

"He has always been so extremely talented and I have always had the feeling that he can go as far as he wants and that there is no stopping him. In three, four years, when he is 22-23 years old, he will be one of the world’s best midfielders. He will belong to the top ten in the world among midfielders.”