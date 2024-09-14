Tottenham chiefs have informed an elite European side that Spurs are ready to offer around £17 million for their highly-rated international forward, with technical director Johan Lange and the recruitment team already planning for next year's potential incomings.

Spurs board already making transfer preparations for 2025

The Lilywhites spent £113 million over what was a fruitful summer window, sealing deals for Timo Werner (season-long loan), exciting young midfielder Archie Gray, striker Dominic Solanke and winger Wilson Odobert.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou also gave the green-light for Spurs to strike a buy-to-loan-back deal for South Korean wonderkid Yang min-Hyeok, who is very highly-rated and tipped to bring real attacking flair when he returns from Gangwon FC in January.

Tottenham are excited by min-Hyeok's arrival in the winter, with Asian football analyst Joel Kim explaining how the 18-year-old can bring "incredible speed" to Postecoglou's attack.

“At just 18, Yang brings incredible speed to the attack, running with youthful vigour," said Kim to The Boot Room (via TEAMtalk).

"His surprising physical strength allows him to dominate veteran defenders in the K-League 1, Asia’s most physical league. His greatest asset might be his adaptability; like Son Heung-min, Yang is two-footed and can play on either the left or right wing. Comparisons to Anthony Gordon and Federico Chiesa highlight his potential.

“Yang loves to charge forward with the ball, whether along the flanks or through the middle, overwhelming defenders with his pace. Defensively, he’s underrated, often intercepting passes and reading plays before they unfold.”

The winger will almost be like a new signing when he fully links up with Postecoglou's squad mid-season, but it is believed that min-Hyeok may not be their only fresh arrival next year.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

Tottenham have first-option to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, as part of the deal which saw Giovani Lo Celso return to his former club, while there are suggestions that Spurs are frontrunners for Jonathan David as the Lille striker's contract ticks down towards expiry at the end of this season.

Former keeper Paul Robinson also believes that Lange needs to sign another centre-back for Spurs in January, and the pundit is adamant that Postecoglou is pretty light in that area, despite bringing in Radu Dragusin as cover last January.

Tottenham tell AC Milan they're ready to pay £17m for Noah Okafor

According to Milan Live, the north Londoners could also seek to bolster their attacking options, with Switzerland and AC Milan forward Noah Okafor emerging as a transfer target.

The 24-year-old, who bagged six goals and two assists in Serie A last season, made the vast majority of his 28 league appearances off the substitute's bench. Okafor has already opened his account for this season, though, starting two of their opening three top flight matches.

However, Milan Live claim the former Red Bull Salzburg starlet is seen as a reserve in the eyes of Rossoneri boss Paulo Fonseca, and he could choose to leave in January.

This is where Postecoglou's side come in, as it is claimed Tottenham have told Milan they're ready to pay £17 million for Okafor. The recruitment team are apparently scouring for new attacking reinforcements ahead of the second half of 24/25, and Okafor fits the bill.

"In the past, he had a lot of minor injuries that sometimes prevented him from performing," said Mauro Lustrinelli, Okafor's coach at Under-21 level for Switzerland.

"He is now in very good physical condition. We already knew that he had magnificent technical qualities, speed and power. In recent months, he has also grown mentally, even though he is a very sensitive player, and that shows on the pitch."