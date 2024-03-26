Tottenham Hotspur now think a "special" member of Ange Postecoglou's squad will miss the rest of this season following an injury.

Spurs suffer injuries throughout Postecoglou's debut campaign

There is a very serious case to be made that Spurs would be higher up the table, if it wasn't for the plague of absences they've had to cope with throughout 2023/2024.

Son Heung-min, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma travelled for the Asia Cup and AFCON respectively in mid-season, while Postecoglou has been forced to cope without a plethora of other players due to injury at various points.

Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Giovani Lo Celso, Ashley Phillips, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur have all spent at least a month on the sidelines during Postecoglou's first season in charge, which is pretty ridiculous.

In light of van de Ven's latest injury, which arguably played a part in Tottenham's 3-0 slump away to Fulham, Spurs' head coach has admitted that they will look to sign another centre-back this summer.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, Postecoglou said.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Left-back Sessegnon is already missing the rest of Tottenham's season after another hamstring injury, and now Spurs think the same can be said of 2023 summer signing Solomon.

Tottenham expect Solomon to miss rest of the season after knee surgery

The Isreali international injured his meniscus all the way back in October, which required surgery, but a fresh setback in his recovery prompted minor knee surgery last week.

While he could return to training before the end of 23/24, journalist Wayne Veysey writes for Football Insider that Tottenham do not expect Solomon to play again this season, which comes as a hammer blow for the winger who has had few chances to showcase his quality.

Indeed, Solomon could've been a real asset if it wasn't for his bad luck with fitness issues.

“Manor is a special player; he was excellent at Fulham,” said Avram Grant to Ynet. “I spoke with him, and he’s thrilled to be at Tottenham; he has improved his killer instinct. What sets him apart is his amazing one-on-one ability; he’s among the best."