Tottenham Hotspur have drawn up a list of alternative managerial options to Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian under mounting pressure at N17 amid a very disappointing second Premier League campaign in charge.

Tottenham crash out of domestic cups as critics call for Postecoglou sacking

In the space of a few days, Spurs crashed out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively, after being hammered by Liverpool at Anfield and falling short away to Aston Villa.