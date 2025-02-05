Tottenham Hotspur are revelling over a Spurs teenager's quality behind-the-scenes, with the player currently waiting to make his full debut under Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham prepare for Liverpool in Carabao Cup second leg at Anfield

Lucas Bergvall's late first leg Carabao Cup semi-final winner handed injury-ridden Spurs a crucial advantage heading into their second leg at Anfield on Thursday evening, but it is a tough ask for Postecoglou's side to come away from Merseyside unscathed.

Arne Slot's Premier League frontrunners are England's standout side right now, and they haven't got the array of player selection dilemmas currently facing Tottenham amid their ongoing injury crisis.

Postecoglou, though, has benefited from the late January window arrivals of Kevin Danso from RC Lens and, most notably, Bayern Munich sensation Mathys Tel on a season-long loan.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

Radu Dragusin is out for a lengthy period after suffering a serious ACL injury, while both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are working their way back to full fitness, so Danso's addition is pivotal.