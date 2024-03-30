After showing signs of what they're truly capable of under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur will turn back towards the summer transfer window to ensure that they turn those signs into consistent Premier League performances next season. But they may have to pay a higher price than expected to kick things off in search of that consistency.

Tottenham transfer news

The rumours have already begun to circle regarding summer incomings in north London, with Morgan Gibbs-White among the names mentioned so far. The Nottingham Forest midfielder looks set to be among those sacrificed as the Midlands club attempt to balance the books and avoid a second PSR charge.

With that said, Spurs will hope to land a cut-price deal for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man, especially if Forest are relegated come May. They already weakened them last summer, of course, when they welcomed Brennan Johnson in a deal that is quietly proving to be a solid piece of business by the north London club.

Whilst negotiations for Gibbs-White have the potential to become simple, Spurs don't look set to have the same luck when it comes to midfielder Ismail Yuksek. Previous reports suggested that Daniel Levy could land the Fenerbahce man for just £17m this summer, but Turkish coach Omer Faruk Uzuner, who worked with Yuksek at former club Golcukspor and is thought to know the player well, has since shut down that price tag.

Uzuner believes that any club will have to pay no less than €25m (£21m) to sign Yuksek this summer. He told Turkish newspaper Takvim (via Sporx): "I think that Ismail can leave if he receives offers from clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. Fenerbahce will not sell him for less than €25m."

So not only is the new price a blow for Spurs, but the fact that Uzuner did not name them as a club that Fenerbahce would allow Yuksek to join this summer is a concern in itself, despite it previously being claimed that the Lilywhites are interested in a summer move.

Yuksek can replace Hojbjerg

Even though the midfielder looks set to cost more than initially thought, Spurs should continue their pursuit of Yuksek, who can replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer. The Dane's future in north London is still in doubt, and if he does leave, Postecoglou and co must find someone to fill his role in the summer transfer window.

Hojbjerg has been the subject of a potential Spurs exit for some time now, with links to the likes of Newcastle United, but a player in his role should not be overlooked. If Spurs get back into Europe this season, whether that be the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League, squad depth will be the key. And that's where the likes of Hojberg come in.

This means that if he does leave, Spurs must turn their attention towards someone like Yuksek. At 25 years old, the defensive midfielder should be heading towards his prime, making his reported £21m price tag a bargain, even if it is more than initially reported. As Postecoglou looks to improve his side, Spurs look set to be in for a busy summer window either way.