Tottenham have been told there is a very promising youngster at the club with "similarities" to star first-teamer James Maddison.

Spurs academy prospering with Postecoglou set to give youth chance

The north Londoners are placing a growing importance on youth development, with Ange Postecoglou set to give many opportunities to aspiring prodigies during his tenure.

That is according to the club's academy director, Simon Davies, who also says that Postecoglou is changing the very culture of N17 internally.

"We have roughly a biweekly meeting but we speak in between ad hoc," explained Davies on Postecoglou's youth policy (Off the Shelf podcast via fl).

"Obviously he is busy with all the first-team stuff going on but he always gives you that time. That's what I mean by the class of the man and the impact he's had around the place. It has to be a close relationship but my job as well is I've got to make sure the players are good enough and they are around it right now. It is tough and the reality is our young players have got to be better than what's in the first team. It's the same around the country. There's no God-given right to get in our first team, it's a tough point to achieve in your career but the manager I know for sure will give opportunities as and when the time is right.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace (home) March 2nd Aston Villa (away) March 10th Luton Town (away) March 16th Fulham (home) March 30th

"You talk about the lads getting around the bench, part of that is because they have merited it and part of that is because of the injuries. There's always that factor there, but they've got to do it consistently. It doesn't just come because you've done it for a month, you have to do it consistently just for the next 20 odd years. That's the level."

Postecoglou has already praised the likes of Alfie Dorrington and Jamie Donley this season, with both featuring in the first-team squad. The latter has bagged nine assists and four goals over 10 Premier League 2 appearances this season, with Donley seen as a player of real promise at Spurs.

Donley has "similarities" to Maddison

As per journalist Charlie Eccleshare, speaking on The View From The Lane podcast, as transcribed by TBR, Donley actually has "similarities" to Maddison in terms of personality - which certainly bodes well for his potential star power in future seasons.

“Everyone speaks about his versatility, I’ve been told he can play as a 10, an eight, a right winger, he played one game for the academy last season as a centre-back, he is technically outstanding," said Eccleshare.

"From what I’m told he has that aura and confidence, not arrogance, but that thing the best players have, a bit like James Maddison, and maybe there are some similarities between those two as well."