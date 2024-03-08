Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy have been told that one club could make an eight-figure bid for an in-form player, and they'd be wise to accept.

Spurs players who could leave this summer

Ange Postecoglou's preferred squad has now taken shape, and it's clear which players he favours.

The likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have played their way into Postecoglou's plans since the Australian's arrival last summer, despite being outcasts under Antonio Conte the season prior.

Tottenham's head coach is also getting the very best out of Richarlison, who netted nine goals in 10 Premier League games prior to his recent injury. While there have been many success stories of Postecoglou's reign, some members of the Spurs squad are also deemed more surplus to requirements.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the league this season Match Rating per 90 (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.46 Son Heung-min 7.35 Pedro Porro 7.18 Cristian Romero 7.07 Dejan Kulusevski 7.06

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been tipped to leave this summer, with the Dane recently changing agents in a potential signal that he is ready to go and get more game time at another club.

Bryan Gil is also on the list of players who could quit N17 in the near future, while there is the small matter of Spurs' many loaned out players. One of them, Wales international defender Joe Rodon, has arguably enjoyed the best stint away of any current loanee.

Rodon's made 33 Championship appearances under Daniel Farke as Leeds chase promotion straight back to the top flight. There are reports, as a result, that Leeds could look to sign Rodon permanently for next season.

Tottenham told to accept eight-figure Rodon bid

Spurs expert John Wenham, speaking to Tottenham News this week, suggests that Leeds could make a £10 million bid for Rodon in the summer - and it's one which the Lilywhites should accept.

“He is putting in some really strong displays in the Championship, but he will only have one year left on his deal in North London this summer, and I don’t see Spurs offering him a new contract.

“Things just haven’t worked out for Rodon at Tottenham, and the club must now look at getting the best possible deal for the centre-back. If Leeds were to get promoted, I could see them making an offer of around £10million, which Tottenham would be wise to accept.”

The centre-back has been praised for his performances by Farke this season, with Rodon becoming a mainstay of Leeds' promotion-chasing back line.

“I wouldn’t speak too much about just one player because it was also important that our offensive players did their job," said Farke on Rodon, later praising the 26-year-old.

“Joe [Rodon] belongs to our last row, he had to be there with many clearances, was an aerial threat, even with a little cut under his eyebrow, he was willing to go [on], so he showed warrior mentality.

“That’s exactly what you need if you want to be successful at such a tough place – I think he was excellent today.”