Tottenham have been told to drop Yves Bissouma in favour of a youngster who's "chomping at the bit" to play for Ange Postecoglou.

Bissouma's stop-start season at Tottenham

The Mali international was a major player at the start of the season, and there was a serious case to be made that his rise under Postecoglou put him up there with the club's most improved players over 2023/2024.

He was a favourite for Postecoglou and put in a series of impressive displays during the first half of this season, but his form has been a little sub-par lately, and ever since he returned from the African Cup of Nations.

Spurs supporters have seen both the best and worst of Bissouma this season, but he remains an "important" player behind-the-scenes, according to African compatriot Pape Matar Sarr.

“It really was a big help,” said Pape Sarr on Bissouma's influence over him. “I was settling in to a new life, not just a new club. I benefited from the advice of a lot of team-mates, not just Yves, although he was a big help: Hugo Lloris, Pierre Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic. It was a tough time because I wasn’t playing regularly.

Yves Bissouma's best performances in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle 8.20 Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham 7.98 Brentford 2-2 Tottenham 7.83 Tottenham 2-0 Man United 7.65 Burnley 2-5 Tottenham 7.44

“Yves is a guy I appreciate a lot. We’ve both come over from Africa and he gives me lots of advice. He behaves a lot like my big brother. He has such an important role within the team and the club. I always listen to what he’s got to say.

“Playing in those games last season are moments I’ll remember forever. Playing in big games like that is a dream come true, what you aim for as a youngster. Irrespective of the results, which didn’t go our way, they were still fantastic experiences. I’d like to think it’s partly down to all the hard work I did in that first year."

The 27-year-old was unfavoured by Antonio Conte during his first season, but Postecoglou has given him another shot to prove his worth, with Bissouma displaying his fit to the new manager's system on more than one occasion.

However, the inconsistent nature of his form has prompted a call for him to be dropped against Nottingham Forest this evening.

Tottenham told to drop Bissouma for Sarr against Forest

Speaking to Tottenham News, ex Spurs scout Bryan King says Bissouma should be dropped in favour of Sarr for Tottenham's clash against Forest.

“I would bring Sarr back into the starting lineup and drop Yves Bissouma to the bench," said King. "Sarr will be chomping at the bit after being left out against West Ham.

“I would also like to see Kulusevski start too. If it were up to me, Timo Werner would be on the bench and Kulusevski would play alongside Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson.”