Tottenham Hotspur target Tosin Adarabioyo is 'admired' by Ange Postecoglou and could become a 'priority' signing this window as the Lilywhites try to strengthen their backline, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Is Tosin Adarabioyo heading to Tottenham Hotspur?

Football London journalist Alisdair Gold has delivered a promising update surrounding the potential destination of Fulham defender Adarabioyo on Twitter X, stating: "Also understand there is a growing expectation Spurs will make a bid for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo as one CB arrival. The 25-year-old is believed to be keen on the move and Spurs have shown a lot of interest in him. Again, they can't hang around though."

Nevertheless, journalist Simon Phillips has claimed on his Substack that Chelsea are considering a surprise move for the £40k-a-week ace this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino looking to solidify his own defence at Stamford Bridge. Monaco star Axel Disasi and Cobham youth product Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace are two alternative names under consideration for the Blues.

Last term, Adarabioyo, who was hailed as "immense", was a solid presence for Fulham and made 29 appearances across all competitions, registering a solitary goal, as per Transfermarkt. Interestingly, he is the biggest player in his agency (Closeview), according to Transfermarkt, with his price value sitting at around £13.5 million on there.

CaughtOffside have revealed that Spurs' negotiations with regard to further defensive targets Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba, who play in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively, have stalled over differences in valuation.

Former loanee Clement Lenglet remains a possible recruit this window while Tottenham have also 'asked for information' on Adarabioyo's situation at Craven Cottage.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor has confirmed that Adarabioyo is definitely someone who Spurs are keen on this summer.

Taylor stated: “There's strong interest in Tosin, the Fulham centre-back who was left out of the squad to face Brentford in Philadelphia.

"I think he's a player that ticks the homegrown quota, he’s admired by Spurs and it looks like he can leave Fulham this summer, as he's only got one year left on his deal. So I think they're the two that will probably be the priority, Micky van de Ven and Adarabioyo.”

Who else could join Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Spurs boss Postecoglou will be keen to build on his promising transfer window in north London so far that has seen James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon arrive on Hotspur Way. Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro have also joined the Lilywhites permanently following initial loan spells, as per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has emerged as a candidate to join the cavalry of new additions at Tottenham; however, it is said that West Ham United hold confidence that they can fend off interest from elsewhere to land the England international, according to The Evening Standard.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could crop up on Postecoglou's radar this window if Harry Kane is sold to Bayern Munich and it is believed that the Frenchman would be keen to join Tottenham.

Tottenham are also considering a move for Flamengo striker Pedro as Kane's future at the club hangs in the balance with a year left to run on his contract, as per The Independent.