Tottenham Hotspur have identified Tosin Adarabioyo as a central defensive target ahead of the new Premier League season, according to reports...

Tottenham transfer news - Tosin Adarabioyo

The Lilywhites appear to be acting early in the transfer market, having already signed off on a permanent deal for loan sensation Dejan Kulusevski and now the agenda seems to be set on signing reinforcements to Ange Postecoglou's backline.

And the Fulham titan is among the potential options, having also been linked to Brentford shot-stopper David Raya in recent days.

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas gave an update on the situation and tweeted:

"Exclusive: Tosin Adarabioyo is among the centre-back options being considered by #Tottenham this summer. One year left on his deal at #Fulhamfc + he is open to an exit #thfc #ffc."

Spurs will face stiff competition to land the 25-year-old's signature, however, with Champions League finalists Inter Milan keen.

Meanwhile, RMC Sport reporter Fabrice Hawkins also highlighted interest from Ligue 1 earlier this month, with AS Monaco and Stade Rennes keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Adarabioyo.

Fulham will reportedly look for a fee of around €15m (£13m) to let their star defender leave this summer.

Who is Tosin Adarabioyo?

Adarabioyo was one of the Cottagers' key players during their first season back in the top-flight as he was graded as Marco Silva's highest-rated centre-back (6.72), per WhoScored figures.

To put such returns into context, only Cristian Romero (6.80) outranked the former Manchester City youth graduate in the Spurs squad, meaning the 6 foot 5 colossus was more consistent than the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies.

Fulham are not in the strongest position, with Adarabioyo only having one year left to run on his current £40k-per-week contract after the south-west Londoners triggered an extension earlier this year.

That means Silva may have to let him go this summer, if the club are to receive a decent fee for him, nearly three years after paying City just £2m.

Having once been hailed as "fast" and "strong in the air" by Pep Guardiola, it's easy to see why Postecoglou would be keen to bring the homegrown talent to Hotspur Way this offseason.

Standing at a whopping 6 foot 5 in stature, he offers aerial qualities that few have in the current squad - with 2.4 headers won per game during the 2022/23 campaign, Adarabioyo would sit atop the tree at Spurs, as per WhoScored.

For just £13m, the "sensational" defender - as lauded by journalist Rahman Osman - would surely be something of a bargain coup for the Lilywhites this summer, particularly given the glowing evidence above.