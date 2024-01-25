A £34 million star is now among the favourites to join Tottenham as the club and manager Ange Postecoglou target an "elite" signing in one key area.

Spurs backing Postecoglou with transfer wishes

So far, the club's recruitment team and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy have moved to back Postecoglou with necessary squad upgrades.

The signing of defender Radu Dragusin in a £25 million deal from Genoa comes as, arguably, the most necessary coup when considering their previous lack of depth behind both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

In the absence of both players at sporadic points before this month, Postecoglou was forced to deploy a makeshift central defensive pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies, so Dragusin's addition will come as a very welcome for the Tottenham manager.

This comes after Postecoglou publicly expressed the desire for Spurs to make new signings, and early in the window, with Levy and co granting his wish.

"The January window, like for every club, is an important one," said Postecoglou last month.

"My view on the January one is that if you can get your business done early in the window it certainly is more helpful because you leave it until the end of January and sometimes what you train to gain you've missed that opportunity by waiting a whole month."

Spurs are also in talks to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge, and reports have refused to rule out the possibility of Tottenham signing Conor Gallagher before February 1 - however difficult that may be.

While it is not thought to be high on the agenda for this month, there is also the small matter of replacing club-record goalscorer Harry Kane. The England star departed for Bayern Munich last summer and Tottenham are believed to weighing up new strikers for 2024 as a result.

Santiago Gimenez "among the favourites" to join Tottenham

Sharing an update on their links to Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, Mexican news outlet Medio Tiempo say Spurs are still well and truly in contention for the 22-year-old. It is believed Gimenez is "among the favourites" to join Tottenham and replace Kane, with the Lilywhites holding a keen interest alongside the likes of Chelsea and West Ham.

The north Londoners are apparently evaluating their future attacking options, and want an "elite forward" among their chief transfer priorities. Gimenez, who is thought to be valued at around £34 million, has scored a sensational 19 goals in 18 Eredivisie starts this season.

Santiago Gimenez's best league games for Feyenoord - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Ajax 0-4 Feyenoord 10.00 Excelsior 2-4 Feyenoord 9.31 Feyenoord 6-1 Almere City FC 9.26 PEC Zwolle 0-2 Feyenoord 8.55 FC Utrecht 1-5 Feyenoord 8.42

He's also been lavished with praise by former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt, who called him the division's best marksman right now.

"He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast," said Kuyt on one of the striker's performances. "Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."