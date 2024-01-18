Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has now given his personal green-light for Spurs to sign an "elegant" and "hard-working" 22-year-old talent.

Spurs one of the busier Premier League sides in January

The north Londoners have been very active in this transfer window, with still two weeks to spare before deadline day on February 1. Spurs have sealed the signings of both Timo Werner on a six-month loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin in a £25 million deal from Genoa, bolstering Postecoglou's attack and defence in the space of a week.

This comes as a big boost for the Australian, particularly Dragusin's arrival, as Spurs had been coping with a serious lack of depth at centre-half.

A hamstring injury for Micky van de Ven, coupled with the sporadic absences of Cristian Romero, meant Postecoglou was forced to play a makeshift pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies on regular occasions last year.

However, that now isn't the case, and Dragusin's arrival will ensure Tottenham are well covered in case injury befalls van de Ven or Romero.

"They presented it to me probably six weeks ago," said Postecoglou on Dragusin's signing.

"From that onwards, Radu was always on the radar as one of the players we thought would be a good option for us. Then it was about getting as much information on him as a player and a person.

"We spoke to as many people about him as possible and had him scouted again and I’ve been following him since we highlighted him. In my mind once we got down to the real detail, I thought he was the best option for us.

"Before the window opened we made the decision that Radu would be our number one priority."

Now that Postecoglou has his desired centre-back and a versatile new attacking option in Werner, it is believed Spurs could still make another signing.

Tottenham hold a serious interest in Chelsea star Conor Gallagher among others, with a report now claiming that their manager is a real fan of Real Sociedad forward Ander Barrenetxea.

Postecoglou green-lights Spurs move for Barrenetxea

As per The Sun, Postecoglou has given his "green light" for Spurs to sign Barrenetxea. It is believed both Spurs and Arsenal are big admirers of the Spaniard, who boasts three goals and an assist in 16 La Liga appearances this season.

The Lilywhites really like his versatility as a wide forward who can operate on both the right and left flank, with Postecoglou keen to add another attacking star following a wave of injuries this season.

Ander Barrenetxea's best La Liga games for Real Sociedad - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Real Sociedad 5-3 Granada 8.21 Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad 7.41 Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Sociedad 7.41 Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Real Sociedad 7.04 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad 6.77

Journalist Antonio Mango, for those who are unfamiliar with the Spaniard's ability, provided a helpful insight on X.