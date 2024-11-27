Tottenham Hotspur are considering a dip into the January transfer market to sign an emergency goalkeeper, following an injury to number one shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario.

Guglielmo Vicario fractures ankle in 4-0 Tottenham win over Man City

The Italian has been praised by teammates and critics alike since joining Spurs from Empoli in the summer of 2023, with Vicario called an unsung hero at Tottenham, despite some criticism surrounding his ability to deal with corners.

The 28-year-old was also outstanding in Tottenham's impressive 4-0 win over Man City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, playing 60 minutes with a fractured ankle in what was a heroic feat of endurance.

"Sometimes football gives you its highs, and sometimes it challenges you in ways you don't expect," wrote Vicario on Instagram (via Sky Sports).

Guglielmo Vicario's stats for Tottenham in all competitions Total Appearances 55 Minutes played 4,950 Clean sheets 12 Goals conceded 77 Yellow cards 3

"I played 60 minutes at the Etihad with a broken bone in my ankle, giving absolutely everything I had for the team. Unfortunately, there was no way around this one. I needed surgery. I'm disappointed I won't be able to help the team for a while.

"A massive thank you to the doctors and the staff. The operation went well, and from tomorrow I'll be working hard to come back stronger, fitter, and ready to give my all for you again.

"Thank you to the Spurs fans for all the love. See you soon on the pitch."

Tottenham have confirmed that Vicario has undergone surgery on his right ankle, meaning he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Italy international hasn't missed a single Premier League game since making the move to North London last year, but Ange Postecoglou is now forced to rely on Fraser Forster to deputy for Vicario.

It is an undoubted blow for the north Londoners, given just how much they've relied on Vicario in-between the sticks since his arrival.

"One of my mates from Celtic actually played with him at Empoli, and he's raved about him for ages, so as soon as he was coming here he said he's a very, very good goalkeeper," said Forster on Vicario right after he joined.

"Top guy. He's been brilliant in the games, he's been brilliant around the place, trains well and works hard, so it's a good start for him."

Tottenham consider goalkeeper signing as James Trafford emerges as option

According to talkSPORT, Spurs are considering the signing of an emergency new goalkeeper in January, who can fill in for Vicario while the ex-Serie A star recovers from his surgery.

As per their information, an option for the Lilywhites is Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The former Man City gem is itching to make a return to the Premier League, after being relegated with Burnley last season, and Trafford is apparently a contender to join Spurs and step into Vicario's shoes.

The 22-year-old is in his infancy when it comes to the shelf life of a keeper, so this could be a long-term signing, as well as an immediate replacement for Vicario.

However, he won't come cheap, as reports earlier this year suggested Trafford commands a price tag of around £30 million.