Manager Ange Postecoglou is personally open to selling an "important" Tottenham player and a "surprise" move could now be on the cards.

Spurs players offloaded in January

Many members of Postecoglou's squad have sealed temporary moves elsewhere this window, with Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Ivan Perisic all leaving.

Despite the nature of their transfers to Hadjuk Split and Bayern Munich respectively, both Perisic and Dier have played their last games for Spurs. The duo's Tottenham contracts expire this summer, but letting them go out on loan before departing for good is still good business by Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham rid themselves of Perisic and Dier's high-earning salaries, while allowing their current clubs to snap them up for free on Bosman deals in the summer.

More could yet follow the aforementioned out the door at Spurs, as uncertainty surrounds the futures of Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Emerson has been subject to late-window bids from Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr recently having a bid rejected for the Brazilian. However, it is believed they could come back with another bid, and there are reports that Emerson is open to joining Al-Nassr if an agreement can be reached.

Italian newspaper Correire dello Sport (via Sport Witness) also said this week that Gil is expected to leave Tottenham and this has alerted Serie A side Lazio, who believe they can snap him up on a loan-to-buy deal.

Then there is the ongoing case of Hojbjerg, who's been repeatedly linked with an exit from Spurs since late last year.

The Denmark international has found starting opportunities very hard to come by under Postecoglou since he took over from Antonio Conte. Starting just five Premier League games all season, Hojbjerg's chances would arguably have been more limited if it wasn't for the sheer amount of injuries and absences in recent months.

The 28-year-old apparently wants to leave in search of more game time, with TEAMtalk now sharing an interesting update on his future.

Hojbjerg could make "surprise" move in January

According to their information, Hojbjerg could make a "surprise" switch to Saudi Arabia with a move to the Middle East possible before February 1.

Postecoglou is personally open to the player leaving, and Saudi sides would have "no problem" paying Tottenham's rumoured asking price of around £20 million.

Levy has apparently been searching for buyers in that part of the world, and it now seems a switch there "could be on the cards" for Hojbjerg.

It's added that the club will decide on his future "imminently", as time is running out to potentially part company with Hojbjerg and make a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher as his replacement, which has been reported elsewhere.

While Postecoglou hasn't gave Hojbjerg many chances in his starting eleven, the Australian has still called him an "important" player this season.