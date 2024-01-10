Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has apparently identified a "priority" next signing, coming as Spurs seal deals for forward Timo Werner and defender Radu Dragusin.

Spurs complete double January signing

The aforementioned duo arrive at N17 to reinforce Postecoglou's defensive and attacking options, with Postecoglou having pleaded for Spurs to get their business done early in the transfer window.

Werner joins the club on a six-month loan with the option to buy at around £14.6 million, while Dragusin will sign for Spurs in a part-exchange deal worth in excess of £26 million (Fabrizio Romano).

The latter's arrival is a particularly welcome boost for Postecoglou. Dragusin will provide much-needed centre-back depth, with Spurs suffering from a real lack of options in the last few months.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero's injuries have even forced the Lilywhites to play both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as their makeshift pairing on more than one occasion. Postecoglou, before Dragusin's pending move to N17, publicly admitted that Spurs are in dire need of another centre-half.

"I don't put as much stock into the left-sided or right-sided centre-back scenario, we just need another player in that position who can provide some more depth for us and the ability to change it up. It won't matter if it is left-sided or right-sided, it is more the profile and characteristics," he told football.london.

"We didn't go looking for a left-sided centre-back at the start of the year, it just happened that Micky was the perfect centre-back. Even if we had another left-sided one, I still would have signed him. It is about looking at the right profile, the right characteristics and seeing what is available, then going from there."

Postecoglou identifies next "priority" Spurs signing

Attention now turns to whether Tottenham can offload more of their unwanted squad members, like the out-of-favour Eric Dier, or reinforce other key areas. Spurs are believed to be eyeing promising young stars like FC Copenhagen forward Roony Bardghji, while there have been other suggestions that they could look to bring in a first-team midfielder.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim midfield is a "priority" signing area for Postecoglou now. While the Australian is keen to add more quality there, it could depend on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and his future at the club.

Hojbjerg has been tipped to leave Tottenham in January, and Football Insider claim his exit remains a possibility if interested clubs can find an agreement. Spurs specifically want to bring in a new midfielder around or under the age of 24, as Postecoglou looks to build a long-term project.

Indeed, Postecoglou will only sanction an exit for the "sensational" Hojbjerg if he's certain to land a replacement for him, making the midfield room a real one to watch at Spurs in the build up to deadline day. Other reports suggest Tottenham have already started to line up options after Dragusin.