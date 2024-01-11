Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, after convincing both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to join Spurs, has set his sights on an assist maker.

Postecoglou influence in two major Spurs signings

According to reports surrounding Werner and Dragusin's arrivals, Postecoglou is said to have played a key role in tempting the duo towards north London.

Indeed, reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano said to GiveMeSport this week that the Lilywhites head coach had a "direct conversation" with Werner before the German put pen to paper on his Spurs move.

“It's important for Tottenham because Postecoglou wanted signings as soon as possible," said Romano.

"He had a direct conversation with Werner. It was a super positive one on both sides. So, they are very happy with this deal. They believe this was needed, and Werner can't wait to return to the Premier League and have a new opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the same can apparently be said of Dragusin. Tottenham ended their search for a new centre-back with the Romanian's widely reported signing, and Postecoglou was crucial in the transfer.

As per The Times, Dragusin agreed personal terms with Spurs after speaking to the Australian, who reassured him that he'd get regular opportunities in the Premier League.

Now, according to the exact same report, Postecoglou is personally eyeing another player to bolster Tottenham's ranks and strengthen their push for a top four finish.

Ange personally wants Gallagher at Tottenham

Indeed, according to The Times, the former Celtic boss has set his sights on Chelsea star Conor Gallagher after sealing both Dragusin and Werner.

It is believed Postecoglou is personally eager to sign Gallagher for Spurs, coming amid his real upturn in form this season under ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The England international faced an uncertain future last summer, with Gallagher attracting interest from Tottenham as far back as then. However, the landscape has now changed somewhat, with the 23-year-old now joint-top of Chelsea's assist charts with Cole Palmer.

Gallagher has started 19 top-flight matches as a mainstay of Pochettino's XI, and as a result, the Blues will demand around £50 million for him this month - as per The Times.

The midfielder's contract expires next year, but his crucial presence for Chelsea has somewhat elevated the price tag on his head. Sports commentator and broadcaster Stephen Doyle has previously called Gallagher a "very underrated" player who "spills his guts in every game", which is a quality Postecoglou surely admires for his Spurs side.

However, if the Lilywhites are to prise him away from Stamford Bridge, it may take their largest January offer yet.