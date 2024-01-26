Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has personally U-turned over selling one Spurs player who's already been subject to a bid this month.

Postecoglou thrilled with January transfer window

The north Londoners have moved swiftly and efficiently, to both trim Postecoglou's squad and seal much-needed upgrades in key positions.

Chairman Daniel Levy backed him with the early-window signings of attacking midfielder Timo Werner and defender Radu Dragusin, who came in to shore up Postecoglou's central defensive and forward options.

The Tottenham head coach, commenting on the club's transfer window ahead of their FA Cup clash with Man City this evening, expressed his happiness over how it has gone.

"Yeah, look, in terms of the rest of the transfer window, I was really pleased that the initial objectives we had in our head, which are someone in at centre-half and someone in the forward positions, that we ticked those off pretty early," said Postecoglou.

"And it’s not just been that we did them early, but they’re two guys who have really benefitted from having 10 days in the building with us, training, adjusting and all that. Both Timo and Radu are both in a really good place to help us going forward.

"As for what happens with the rest of it going forward, as I said last time, we’re always alert and doing work and if we can improve the squad we’ll look to do that. And if there are potentially any outgoings, we’re ready for that depending on what happens."

Postecoglou's last line is particularly intriguing, as he suggests more Spurs exits could be on the cards before February 1.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner RB Leipzig (arrival, loan) Radu Dragusin Genoa (arrival, permanent) Djed Spence Genoa (exit, loan) Ashley Phillips Plymouth (exit, loan) Sergio Reguilon Brentford (exit, loan) Japhet Tanganga Millwall (exit, loan) Ivan Perisic Hajduk Split (exit, loan) Eric Dier Bayern Munich (exit, loan)

The likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil are facing uncertain futures at Tottenham, with both men repeatedly linked to leaving and attracting late window interest.

Meanwhile, defender Emerson Royal also has admirers in Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr making a widely reported offer to sign the Brazilian recently.

Postecoglou pulls Emerson U-turn

Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke have shared an update on the 25-year-old's future, and they claim Postecoglou has pulled a U-turn over Emerson's future and now wants to keep him.

The South American has proved useful for Spurs in recent months, even being deployed as a makeshift centre-back in the absences of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero earlier this season.

Spurs were willing to let Emerson go last summer, but Postecoglou has decided to keep him at N17 as the north Londoners chase Champions League qualification.

The former Real Betis starlet has made 16 league appearances for Spurs this season, including seven starts and nine cameos off the bench.