Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is personally driving his club's pursuit to sign a "dream" replacement for Richarlison before summer deadline day.

Spurs aim to sell Richarlison and replace him with new striker

Multiple reports from the last week have indicated that Richarlison may not be a Spurs player beyond August 30, which is when the English transfer window will officially close.

According to reliable GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are determined to sell Richarlison, amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, with fellow respected journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming Spurs are actively looking for a new striker.

After a regrettable debut campaign in north London under ex-boss Antonio Conte, Richarlison bagged 12 goals in all competitions last season, finishing 2023/2024 as their second top scorer behind superstar Son Heung-min.

Richarlison Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 28 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0 via Transfermarkt

The 27-year-old, signed from Everton for around £60 million in the summer of 2022, enjoyed a very impressive mid-season purple patch which hugely contributed to his end-of-season haul.

Richarlison racked up nine goals in eight Premier League games from December last year through to February, but despite his flashes of brilliance, Spurs are prepared to offload the South American and bring in a successor.

As the ex-Watford ace's future hangs in the balance, reports have centered around which names could come to Spurs in his stead. These targets would also have the task of replacing Harry Kane, who departed Tottenham for Bayern Munich in a multi-million pound deal last year.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been described as keen on a move to Spurs, according to media outlets like talkSPORT, but it is Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke making more headlines right now.

The former Liverpool striker, who scored 21 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth last season, is a star player for the Cherries, and it would be a big blow for Andoni Iraola to lose him.

Bournemouth may well be powerless if Spurs or any other club decide to trigger the £65 million release clause in his contract, but some media sources like TEAMtalk believe Tottenham chiefs think that they can do a deal for Solanke at around £60 million.

Postecoglou driving Tottenham move for Solanke

GiveMeSport have an update on the situation this week, and they claim Postecoglou is personally driving Tottenham's move for Solanke, who is believed to be open to this potential transfer.

GMS have different information to previous reports about his price tag, though, as Spurs apparently value Solanke at around £50 million - despite the player hitting double figures last season and still having three more years left on his contract.

The Lilywhites may well find themselves paying a higher fee than £50 million because of this, we believe, but it's clear as day why Tottenham are now very keen on the 26-year-old.

“He’s a dream," said ex-Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil. "As a center forward, I think sometimes his work can go unnoticed because it's difficult to score goals at this level.

“But I'm so pleased he get his goal because you ask him to press, he presses, you ask him to do stuff in possession. He does it, he literally does everything he can. Probably the hardest working centre-forward I've ever seen."