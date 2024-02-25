In their first season under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur have so far only been able to show glimpses of what they're capable of, with disappointing defeats coupled with impressive victories at times. It's clear that the new manager's squad is far from complete, however, leaving the Lilywhites with plenty of work to do this summer.

The North London club have already been linked with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite in a big-money deal this summer, and that could just be the start of their plan. Having backed Postecoglou in both the summer transfer window and the January window, Daniel Levy may continue to back Spurs now, especially if they manage to secure a Champions League place before the end of the current Premier League campaign.

If Spurs do secure a place in European competition, whether that be in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League, then depth could be the key next season. They already had the limitations of their squad exposed earlier in the campaign when the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero suffered injuries to leave Postecoglou short at the back.

Having welcomed Radu Dragusin to fix that problem, however, the Lilywhites' attention has seemingly turned to attacking threats. According to Dean Jones, Spurs are eyeing a possible big spending spree with Pedro Neto, Raphinha and Nico Williams all possible targets.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "Pedro Neto is somebody on their radar. Raphinha has been mentioned as well. Nico Williams, at Athletic Bilbao, is another player that they're continuing to monitor.

"It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him. But Tottenham have signed a couple of players recently, that they've done well to get through the door, and they will believe that anything is possible."

"Superb" Williams can eventually replace Son

Whilst Spurs won't want to think too much about replacing Heung-min Son just yet, it is something that could be on the horizon. The club captain is now 31 years old and may not have too much longer at the top of his game. And that's where Williams could come in. The young Athletic Bilbao winger, who reportedly has a £43m release clause, has been one of the stars of the show in Spain this season and has earned plenty of deserved praise.

With that said, Spurs' improvement off the pitch in the last year or so may well be set to improve even more. Williams - a young, exciting, winger - could represent an ideal long-term replacement for Son in North London.