Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is personally considering the signing of another forward, and is a real admirer of one £60 million star.

Lange commences summer transfer preparations

Spurs technical director Johan Lange is by no means resting on his laurels after what was a successful debut January window, with the Dane helping to orchestrate three major signings while also shifting plenty of deadwood.

Tottenham and Lange are already compiling a shortlist of summer targets to back Postecoglou, with the tactician's influence growing more and more by the week as he proves a popular figure.

Postecoglou is attempting to guide his side to a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League next season, as Spurs gear up for their next game against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Lucas Bergvall Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan)

If the north Londoners do manage to book a place in Europe's most prestigious competition for next term, there is little denying Tottenham may need to strengthen further in key areas.

In terms of the attacking areas, Spurs appear well-stocked with in-form stars Son Heung-min and Richarlison shining brightest in Lilywhite right now. The latter has bagged nine goals in his last nine league games, having turned a corner under Postecoglou following a difficult start to life at N17.

There have been some small concerns over Dejan Kulusevski's form, though, and a couple of key injuries could put Postecoglou in a very precarious situation - as highlighted by James Maddison and Micky van de Ven's lengthy absences earlier this season.

The club have been linked with a new forward and could even bring in a potential Harry Kane replacement this summer, though Postecoglou is apparently weighing up the signing of another wide attacker.

Postecoglou considering Spurs forward signing and likes Pedro Neto

That is according to The Evening Standard and journalist Nizaar Kinsella, who also says Tottenham's manager is personally a fan of Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

Postecoglou is said to be considering a new forward and likes Neto, with that hardly being a surprise considering the Portuguese's fine form under Gary O'Neil.

Neto has bagged a brilliant eight assists and two goals over his 15 top-flight appearances so far, but The Standard also say this has elevated his price tag to around £60m amid rival interest from Arsenal.

Commenting on the Gunners' links to Neto, talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor appears convinced that he would suit them down to the ground.

“They need proper backup for Saka and Martinelli. Trossard, Vieira and Smith Rowe – these are all good players, but there’s no one with that blistering pace," said Agbonlahor to Football Insider.

"Neto has shown that. He’s had a tough two years with injury, but he’s got that. He would suit Arsenal perfectly if they could get him in.”