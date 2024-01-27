A "fantastic" player's camp is convinced that he's eventually going to sign and play for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

Spurs praised for January window policy

Earlier this month, Spurs moved quickly to seal two important signings for Postecoglou, which will undoubtedly boost their charge for a top-four Premier League finish.

While they're out of the FA Cup after Friday night's 1-0 defeat to Man City, extinguishing their last hope of potential major silverware this season, Champions League qualification is still very much in Tottenham's sights.

After a disastrous final year under Antonio Conte, sealing a place in Europe's most prestigious competition for next campaign would mark Postecoglou's debut season as a successful one.

Injuries to the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero exposed their lack of depth at centre-back, seriously hampering them for a time, but the return of both men and the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa has fixed that glaring problem.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent, Genoa) Timo Werner Arrival (loan, RB Leipzig) Djed Spence Departure (loan, Genoa) Eric Dier Departure (loan, Bayern) Japhet Tanganga Departure (loan, Millwall) Sergio Reguilon Departure (loan, Brentford) Ivan Perisic Departure (loan, Hajduk Split) Ashley Phillips Departure (loan, Plymouth Argyle)

Timo Werner's arrival on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig also gifts Postecoglou another versatile attacking option, with former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov praising the club's business this month.

“It feels like Spurs are very organised in this transfer window," said Berbatov to Betfair (via DAZN).

"I'm sure it was calculated and organised in a way that Ange wanted those two players and it's been done quickly. I'm judging it based on the business being done early in the transfer window. If that's a sign of things to come in transfer windows for Spurs then it'll be beneficial for the team.

“There is still time until the transfer window closes and it doesn't mean that they're not going to sign any more players, but at the moment, they're doing fine.”

As Berbatov says, there is still time for the club to back Postecoglou with more key additions, and widespread reports claim Spurs remain locked in talks to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

Antonio Nusa's camp convinced he's signing for Tottenham

As per journalist Francois Plateau, taking to X with an interesting update, it is believed Nusa's camp is convinced he's going to play for Tottenham in the summer.

Alasdair Gold backs that Spurs want the winger on a buy-to-loan-back deal, which would mean they sign him this month but then let Nusa complete the remainder of 2023/24 at Brugge.

The 18-year-old is seen as a very exciting talent, with Arsenal star Martin Odegaard calling him "fantastic".