Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is personally looking at bringing in a replacement for a "relentless" Spurs player, as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich eye a move for their potential third player after Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Spurs ready to back Postecoglou rebuild after positive season

Even though Spurs missed out on fourth and Champions League qualification to Aston Villa, the 2023/2024 season still represented a campaign of real positives under Postecoglou.

The Lilywhites significantly improved on their 2022/23 finish under Antonio Conte and a succession of interim bosses after the Italian, with Postecoglou implementing an exciting brand of high-pressing football and making himself a popular figure at N17.

Postecoglou, though, has been frank in admitting that this Tottenham squad needs to undergo "drastic" change this summer - and suggests a few players could be set to depart as they're not part of the rebuild.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on the summer transfer window.

Tottenham's final five results of the season Sheffield United 0-3 Tottenham Tottenham 0-2 Man City Tottenham 2-1 Burnley Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey.

"It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way, and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone."

Tottenham are ready to back Postecoglou in the summer transfer market, as the Australian prepares to implement this serious change. The club, led by chairman Daniel Levy, will look to make three key signings at least in the form of a new striker, centre-back and midfielder (Tom Allnutt).

However, there could even be more of an overhaul, as other reports suggest Postecoglou wants more full-back depth behind Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie. Right-back Emerson Royal has also been linked with a summer exit to facilitate this, with GiveMeSport sharing an update on the Brazilian's future this week.

Ange seeking Emerson Royal replacement as Bayern Munich eye move

According to GMS, Postecoglou is personally on the lookout for Royal replacement at Spurs, with a host of big-name clubs taking interest in the 25-year-old.

One of them, interestingly, is Bayern Munich - coming after their previous Tottenham deals for both Dier and Kane over the last 12 months. As well as Bayern, Juventus and AC Milan are said to be interested in Royal, which is a big compliment to the defender who could well be on the move.

Three years after he joined from Barcelona, the South American has racked up over a century of appearances for the north Londoners in all competitions, with pundit Kevin Campbell calling him "relentless".