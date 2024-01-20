After Tottenham officially confirmed the departure of Ivan Perisic to Hajduk Split on Friday, it appears another player wants out as he sets his sights on joining a specific club.

Spurs offloading surplus players in wave of loan deals

Club chairman Daniel Levy, chief football officer Scott Munn and technical director Johan Lange have guided the club through a pretty active January transfer window so far.

As well as the new arrivals, midfielder Timo Werner and defender Radu Dragusin, Spurs have managed to offload a number of unwanted players on loan deals.

Despite nearing the end of his contract, centre-back Eric Dier is among them, as he actually signed for Bayern Munich on a six-month temporary deal.

This is presumably so Bayern can get him permanently for nothing when he becomes a free agent in the summer, but it's still good business for Spurs as they rid themselves of Dier's £85,000-per-week wages.

Alongside the Englishman, youngster Ashley Phillips, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Ivan Perisic have also departed on loan.

Confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan, RB Leipzig) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent, Genoa) Eric Dier Exit (loan, Bayern) Djed Spence Exit (loan, Genoa) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan, Plymouth) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan, Millwall) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan, Brentford) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan, Hajduk Split)

The latter man's move back to his homeland with Hajduk Split was officially announced by Tottenham yesterday, with the 34-year-old sealing a move despite still recovering from a complex ACL injury.

After Perisic, more outgoings certainly aren't ruled out, as uncertainty surrounds the futures of midfielders Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil.

Hojbjerg could be sold by Spurs in January to make way for a new midfield signing, with Postecoglou personally eager to bring in Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Gil, meanwhile, is failing to establish himself as a mainstay starter under Postecoglou - leading to suggestions he could move back to Spain.

Gil "looking forward" to La Liga return with Sevilla

As per Vamos Mi Sevilla.com, Gil is "looking forward" to a La Liga return and would be delighted to join Sevilla, his former club.

As relayed by the website, Levy has reportedly lowered his asking price to around £6-7 million, and it is believed the 22-year-old is "within reach" of Sevilla. This comes amid reports from Spain (via Daily Express) that Gil is eager to secure a permanent move away with the help of the Spurs chairman.

However, Sevilla are not the only Spanish top-flight side chasing him, as it is believed Real Sociedad are also contenders for his signature.

Despite his lack of game time at Spurs, Gil has been touted as a promising talent in recent years, with ESPN's David Cartlidge calling him "very exciting".