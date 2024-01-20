After Tottenham officially confirmed the departure of Ivan Perisic to Hajduk Split on Friday, it appears another player wants out as he sets his sights on joining a specific club.
Spurs offloading surplus players in wave of loan deals
Club chairman Daniel Levy, chief football officer Scott Munn and technical director Johan Lange have guided the club through a pretty active January transfer window so far.
As well as the new arrivals, midfielder Timo Werner and defender Radu Dragusin, Spurs have managed to offload a number of unwanted players on loan deals.
Despite nearing the end of his contract, centre-back Eric Dier is among them, as he actually signed for Bayern Munich on a six-month temporary deal.
This is presumably so Bayern can get him permanently for nothing when he becomes a free agent in the summer, but it's still good business for Spurs as they rid themselves of Dier's £85,000-per-week wages.
Alongside the Englishman, youngster Ashley Phillips, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Ivan Perisic have also departed on loan.
|
Confirmed Tottenham deals for January
|
Transfer
|
Timo Werner
|
Arrival (loan, RB Leipzig)
|
Radu Dragusin
|
Arrival (permanent, Genoa)
|
Eric Dier
|
Exit (loan, Bayern)
|
Djed Spence
|
Exit (loan, Genoa)
|
Ashley Phillips
|
Exit (loan, Plymouth)
|
Japhet Tanganga
|
Exit (loan, Millwall)
|
Sergio Reguilon
|
Exit (loan, Brentford)
|
Ivan Perisic
|
Exit (loan, Hajduk Split)
The latter man's move back to his homeland with Hajduk Split was officially announced by Tottenham yesterday, with the 34-year-old sealing a move despite still recovering from a complex ACL injury.
After Perisic, more outgoings certainly aren't ruled out, as uncertainty surrounds the futures of midfielders Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil.
Hojbjerg could be sold by Spurs in January to make way for a new midfield signing, with Postecoglou personally eager to bring in Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.
Gil, meanwhile, is failing to establish himself as a mainstay starter under Postecoglou - leading to suggestions he could move back to Spain.
Gil "looking forward" to La Liga return with Sevilla
As per Vamos Mi Sevilla.com, Gil is "looking forward" to a La Liga return and would be delighted to join Sevilla, his former club.
As relayed by the website, Levy has reportedly lowered his asking price to around £6-7 million, and it is believed the 22-year-old is "within reach" of Sevilla. This comes amid reports from Spain (via Daily Express) that Gil is eager to secure a permanent move away with the help of the Spurs chairman.
However, Sevilla are not the only Spanish top-flight side chasing him, as it is believed Real Sociedad are also contenders for his signature.
Despite his lack of game time at Spurs, Gil has been touted as a promising talent in recent years, with ESPN's David Cartlidge calling him "very exciting".