Tottenham are convinced they can sign an "underrated" player for around £35 million, and they're poised to make an offer for him very soon.

Spurs targeting new number six and other summer signings

Ange Postecoglou didn't hold back in his assessment of the current Spurs squad recently, as he called for the Lilywhites to implement "drastic" change when the transfer window reopens.

"We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about," said Postecoglou on the summer transfer window.

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey. It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone.

"Whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable. That’s the reality if you change [and we’ve] done a major pivot here, so that definitely is the case [for us], yeah."

Reliable Tottenham insider Paul O'Keefe has revealed that Spurs are open to selling over a dozen senior players as well, with Emerson Royal and Yves Bissouma among the new names to be linked with an N17 exit recently.

Tottenham's best-performing mainstays per 90 in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.27 James Maddison 7.15 Pedro Porro 7.01 Cristian Romero 7.01 Dejan Kulusevski 6.89

Their potential sales could help to fund necessary upgrades for Postecoglou, with The Times reporting that Tottenham want to bring in a new centre-back, midfielder and striker. A new number six will be particularly important, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been widely tipped to leave Spurs for a while now.

If both the Dane and Bissouma end up departing N17 when the transfer window reopens on June 14, Postecoglou will need a replacement. Atalanta star Ederson is a player of interest to Tottenham, as well as the heavily linked Conor Gallagher.

Tottenham convinced they can strike £35 million deal for Gallagher

According to TEAMtalk this week, the latter star from Chelsea is very much still on their radar. The west Londoners, in their bid to comply with PSR, are faced with the difficult decision of selling the 24-year-old - or risk losing the "underrated" ace for nothing when his contract expires next year.

Chelsea are apparently ready to sanction his sale, and Tottenham believe they could sign Gallagher for £35 million due to their rivals' financial situation. It is believed the Lilywhites are poised to make an offer for him in the coming weeks as a result, with the former boss Mauricio Pochettino "fuming" that Gallagher could be let go.