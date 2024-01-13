Tottenham are thought to be in regular discussions to make a third January signing after Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner, with the player's club also willing to sell.

Spurs seal Werner and Dragusin deals

This first two weeks of the winter window has been one of the best in recent memory for Spurs, with manager Ange Postecoglou given real backing in his pursuit of early signings.

Indeed, the Australian was public in admitting that he wants new recruits through the door in quick fashion this month, with Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy obliging.

"The January window, like for every club, is an important one," said Postecoglou on the January window last year (via football.london).

"My view on the January one is that if you can get your business done early in the window it certainly is more helpful because you leave it until the end of January and sometimes what you train to gain you've missed that opportunity by waiting a whole month."

Earlier this week, Spurs confirmed the signing of Werner from RB Leipzig on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy of around £15.5 million, while Dragusin joins in a £25 million deal from Genoa.

These two quick-fire moves come as a real boost for Postecoglou, with Dragusin coming in to shore up Spurs' back line which has been starved of options.

Both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been absent for long periods over the last few months, leaving Postecoglou with little choice but to deploy a makeshift centre-back pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies.

Meanwhile, Werner's arrival will provide another attacking outlet for Tottenham and versatility in the forward area.

Following Spurs' capture of the aforementioned duo, attention now turns to Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with widespread reports suggesting that Postecoglou is keen on the 23-year-old.

Indeed, it is believed that Tottenham want a new midfield number eight and running man, with Gallagher fitting the bill in that respect.

The Englishman has been a star for the Blues this season, becoming a key player under manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, it is still believed that Chelsea could sell Gallagher in a shock move to fund their own transfer activity.

Spurs in "daily dialogue" over Gallagher

Football Insider have an update on this and Spurs' links to the midfielder, and it comes as a bit of good news. The outlet claims Tottenham are in "daily dialogue" over signing Gallagher, with Chelsea also "willing to sell" if their valuation of around £45-50 million is met.

A potential stumbling block is the tension-filled relationship between Spurs and the west Londoners, but chairman Levy and co are working on a deal regardless as they eye "another marquee signing".

It will be interesting to see if they can get Gallagher through the door, and if they do, this January window would go down as a very memorable one at N17.