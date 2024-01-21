Tottenham Hotspur, having already welcomed Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin in a permanent deal from Genoa, could yet return to the transfer market to land further reinforcements for Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs find themselves battling for a top-four place in the Premier League in what would be considered a success if they eventually qualified for the Champions League. Daniel Levy and co have certainly backed the former Celtic boss so far this month too, adding an attacking reinforcement as well as a much-needed new centre-back to provide cover for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Postecoglou recently spoke about the two reinforcements, firstly mentioning Dragusin, saying: "Before the window opened we made the decision that Radu would be our number one priority. I like his defensive attributes, his physical attributes, I there’s still a lot of growth in him."

Then going on to speak on Werner, the Australian said: "I had a good chat to [Technical Director] Johan Lange about it and thought Timo would be a really good fit for us stylistically. He certainly has the kind of attributes we look for. A player in that space – he can play in all three positions so that’s some real depth and quality for us in the front third."

Now, the Spurs boss could be set to welcome another fresh face. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Levy and Spurs have made a proposal to sign Antonio Nusa before the end of the month and are now close to striking an agreement. The deal for the Club Brugge winger could cost a reported £25m and overnight talks on Friday have seen the Lilywhites take up pole position to sign the 18-year-old gem in some development.

Whilst Brugge are reportedly keen to keep hold of Nusa until the summer as they attempt to win the Belgium Pro League, Spurs are certainly testing their resolve it seems and they could even loan the player back for the remainder of the campaign. The North London club must now wait and see if their proposal is convincing enough.

"Exciting" Nusa is one for the future

Already a full international with Norway, Nusa is already making his mark on the big stage and he could be set for his biggest stage yet in the form of Postecoglou's Spurs side. Watching on in North London if the teenager completes a move may well be Norway teammate Martin Odegaard, who previously praised Nusa.

The Arsenal captain previously said: “Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player. You see it every time he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes to such an extent. Incredibly cool.”

What's more, Nusa's stats back up Odegaard's praise. The Club Brugge man has scored three goals and provided a further three for the Belgian side so far this season and the only way could be up. With Spurs in pole position, the Lilywhites may land a player capable of eventually taking the role of Heung-min Son in North London, given that the South Korean is now in his 30s.