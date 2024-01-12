After the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa, it is believed one club's "superb" leader of assists could well follow him to Tottenham.

Spurs seal Werner and Dragusin deals

In a real boost for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, the north Londoners have granted him his wish of doing their January transfer window business nice and early.

The Australian has been very public in saying that Tottenham need to get new signings through the door in quick fashion, so that they can grow accustomed to his tactic and bed into the first team as quickly as possible.

Speaking to the press last month, Postecoglou indirectly urged Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy and co to make a head start on their competition and strengthen key areas.

"The January window, like for every club, is an important one," said Postecoglou on the January window (via football.london).

"My view on the January one is that if you can get your business done early in the window it certainly is more helpful because you leave it until the end of January and sometimes what you train to gain you've missed that opportunity by waiting a whole month."

The addition of Dragusin in particular is welcome news for Tottenham, as it greatly shores up their options in central defence after Postecoglou was left starved of depth for months.

Spurs also put pen to paper on a six-month loan deal for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who comes in to provide attacking versatility and more potency in the final third.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg broke news that Spurs were quickly after Werner, and the deal was concluded in swift fashion. An announcement was made days later, so these next few weeks could be interesting as the club have been surprisingly fast compared to recent transfer windows.

Frendrup has "big potential" to follow Dragusin to Spurs

Now, attention turns to a possible new midfielder, as widespread reports suggest Tottenham are pressing to sign a new number eight after sealing Dragusin.

According to GiveMeSport and journalist Dean Jones this week, it is believed Spurs could look to sign another Genoa player in Morten Frendrup.

Postecoglou's side are apparently keen on signing Frendrup, and Jones claims he has "big potential to follow Dragusin" to north London.

We will have to wait and see how this pans out, but the midfielder would be very affordable for Levy. Tutto Juve recently claimed Genoa value Frendrup at around £9 million, and that's a bargain considering his performances this season.

He currently boasts the most assists for his side with four in Serie A this season, playing more league minutes than any other player in Genoa's squad as a star mainstay (WhoScored).

Premier League Top Creators Club Nationality Assists Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 8 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa England 8 Pedro Neto Wolves Portugal 7 Kieran Trippier Newcastle England 7 Julian Alvarez Manchester City Argentina 6 Anthony Elanga Nott'm Forest Sweden 6 Phil Foden Manchester City England 6 Pascal Gross Brighton Germany 6 Darwin Nunez Liverpool Uruguay 6 Pedro Porro Tottenham Spain 6

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has also labelled Frendrup a "superb talent".