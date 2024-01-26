Tottenham Hotspur's recruitment team and chairman Daniel Levy have already been busy in January, but there's still a possibility of further signings.

Spurs could still sign a new midfielder

Manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking ahead of their clash with Man City in the FA Cup on Friday evening, said he is happy with Spurs' January business but also refused to rule out more incomings.

The Australian declared that his side will look to take advantage of opportunities which present themselves, coming amid reports Spurs want to sign a new central midfielder.

"In terms of the rest of the transfer window, I was really pleased that the initial objectives we had in our head, which were someone in at centre-half and someone in the forward positions, that we ticked those off pretty early," said Postecoglou on the final days of January.

"And it’s not just been that we did them early, but they’re two guys who have really benefitted from having 10 days in the building with us, training, adjusting and all that. Both Timo and Radu are both in a really good place to help us going forward. As for what happens with the rest of it going forward, as I said last time, we’re always alert and doing work and if we can improve the squad we’ll look to do that. And if there are potentially any outgoings, we’re ready for that depending on what happens."

Spurs have been heavily linked with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, but as we fast approach deadline day, the possibility of his arrival grows smaller and smaller given just the size of this deal.

While some in the game maintain a belief that Gallagher to Tottenham is still possible, Chelsea could demand as much as £60 million to part company with the 23-year-old.

Tottenham could make "cheap" move for Buck

Alternatives have been mentioned as a result, like Atalanta star Ederson or Blackburn's Adam Wharton. CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, speaking to The Last Word on Spurs podcast this week, suggests a bargain option could be New England Revolution ace Noel Buck.

Jacobs says Tottenham could sign Buck as a possibility this month and it is believed he'd cost a "cheap" fee in the region of £5-6 million.

“Kasey McAteer at Leicester, I have mentioned him before, that could grow legs," said Jacobs when discussing midfielders who could join Spurs.

"Noel Buck isn’t impossible. He’s currently at New England Revolution, Tottenham’s interest is historical. So if they are to reignite that they will have to move rather than continue anything ongoing, but the fee there is quite cheap, only £5-6m."

The MLS sensation has made 27 league appearances for New England over their latest campaign, scoring three goals and registering an assist, and their USA manager Gregg Berhalter has already called him a "really strong" player.

Buck has represented England at Under-19 level but would still potentially be eligible to play for the US national team, as he is a dual-national.