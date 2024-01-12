Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are indeed keen to sign a club's 21-year-old star, as per recent reports, with a move described as in the "early" stages.

Spurs making early January moves

In what has been the most eventful January transfer window at Spurs in recent memory, the club have officially confirmed two major signings already for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Timo Werner joined from RB Leipzig on a six-month loan earlier this week, and Tottenham swiftly followed up the German's arrival by putting pen to paper on a deal for defender Radu Dragusin.

In the space of a week, Spurs impressively moved to strengthen Postecogolou's attack and defence, with centre-back Dragusin in particular coming as a much-needed new addition.

The Lilywhites have been forced to deploy both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as makeshift centre-halves in recent months, with first-choice stars Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero often unavailable through injury or suspension.

According to reports, Postecoglou is now keen to sign a new midfield number eight for Spurs, and one who can alternate with playmaker James Maddison when required.

This has resulted in many links to Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, who has enjoyed a brilliant season under Mauricio Pochettino. The west Londoners could be forced to sell Gallagher in January to fund their own transfer activity, as per rumours last month, so this transfer may well be one to watch.

Elsewhere, new targets are occasionally emerging, including Napoli defender Leo Ostigard despite the club's signing of Dragusin. Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney has also been linked with a move to Spurs, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on the situation.

Spurs move for Hackney at "early" stage

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the reporter backed Tottenham's interest in the 21-year-old as genuine. However, a possible Spurs move for Hackney is said to be at the "early" stages.

"Hayden Hackney is the talk of the town after his goal against Chelsea, and it might not be too long before he is testing himself against teams of that quality every week," said Jones.

"Spurs are the side being talked about as the favourites to sign him, but that is not quite the case because Middlesbrough refuse to consider anyone as likely to sign him at this moment in time.

"It is true that Spurs have interest, but this is a very early stage of that process, so there is scope for plenty of other teams to challenge for his signature."

Hackney has starred for Boro this season, making 16 Championship appearances, so it's little wonder Levy and the Spurs recruitment team are keeping a watchful eye. Indeed, their manager and ex-Tottenham midfielder Michael Carrick described him as Boro's "shining light".